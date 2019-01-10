How Many Insiders Sold La Doria S.p.A. (BIT:LD) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell La Doria S.p.A. (BIT:LD), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for La Doria

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At La Doria

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CEO & Director Andrea Ferraioli for €300k worth of shares, at about €16.30 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of €8.71. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Andrea Ferraioli was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Andrea Ferraioli ditched 23.85k shares over the year. The average price per share was €20.34. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BIT:LD Insider Trading January 10th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does La Doria Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. La Doria insiders own about €179m worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At La Doria Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of La Doria, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for La Doria.

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



