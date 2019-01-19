How Many Insiders Sold Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Co-Founder Ben Chester for AU$300k worth of shares, at about AU$1.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$0.84. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

In total, Locality Planning Energy Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about AU$1.00. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Locality Planning Energy Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Locality Planning Energy Holdings insiders own 55% of the company, currently worth about AU$23m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Locality Planning Energy Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Locality Planning Energy Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Locality Planning Energy Holdings, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .