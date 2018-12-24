How Many Insiders Sold Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marriott International

Global Officer of Marriott Culture & Business Councils and Director Deborah Harrison made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$142 each. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$103. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$234k for 1.89k shares. But insiders sold 115.29k shares worth US$16m. In total, Marriott International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$139. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$103), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MAR Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

Marriott International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Marriott International shares. In total, Eric Hippeau dumped US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Marriott International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Marriott International insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$3.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Marriott International Insider Transactions Indicate?