How Many Insiders Sold Suncorp Technologies Limited (HKG:1063) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Suncorp Technologies Limited (HKG:1063).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Suncorp Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Ka Yan So for HK$1.5m worth of shares, at about HK$0.017 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (HK$0.018). Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11.2% of Ka Yan So’s holding. Ka Yan So was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1063 Insider Trading January 22nd 19

Insider Ownership of Suncorp Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Suncorp Technologies insiders own about HK$96m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Suncorp Technologies Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Suncorp Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Suncorp Technologies insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

