How Many Insiders Sold Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Tech Data

Tech Data Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Chief Information Officer & Executive VP John Tonnison sold US$435k worth of shares at a price of US$87.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$77.88. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 7.72k shares worth US$682k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Tech Data than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$88.33. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TECD Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Tech Data Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Tech Data shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$682k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Tech Data

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tech Data insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$44m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Tech Data Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Tech Data shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. And there weren’t any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Tech Data makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. We’d think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.