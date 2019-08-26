How Many Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Installed Building Products

The Chief Operating Officer, Jay Elliott, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$791k worth of shares at a price of US$54.63 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$55.79. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Jay Elliott's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 20648 shares worth US$1.1m. Insiders in Installed Building Products didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IBP Recent Insider Trading, August 26th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Installed Building Products

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Installed Building Products insiders own 8.1% of the company, currently worth about US$135m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Installed Building Products Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Installed Building Products shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Installed Building Products insider transactions don't fill us with confidence.

