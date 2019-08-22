How Many InvesTech Holdings Limited (HKG:1087) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in InvesTech Holdings Limited (HKG:1087).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At InvesTech Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Sek Keung Chan bought HK$5.1m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.20. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 121.2m shares for a total of HK$25m. InvesTech Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at InvesTech Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that InvesTech Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CN¥25m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that InvesTech Holdings insiders own 13% of the company, worth about HK$38m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About InvesTech Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest InvesTech Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.