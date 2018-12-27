How Many Investore Property Limited (NZSE:IPL) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Investore Property Limited (NZSE:IPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of NZ$393m, Investore Property is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about IPL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Investore Property?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Investore Property already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Investore Property, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Investore Property. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Investore Property

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.