Jews, outraged by restrictive abortion laws, are invoking the Hebrew Bible in the debate

When Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed into law in May one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans, she invoked her faith.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement.

This is a familiar trope for the Republican Party when it comes to abortion access. In January, Kirk Cox, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, cited Biblical scripture when he came out against a proposed bill that would lift late-term abortion restrictions.

"You knit me together in my mother’s womb,” he said, quoting Psalm 139. “You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born.”

But for many leaders in the Jewish faith, such interpretations are problematic and even insulting.

“It makes me apoplectic,” said Dayna Ruttenberg, a Chicago-based rabbi who’s written about Jews' interpretation of abortion. “Most of the proof texts that they’re bringing in for this are ridiculous. They’re using my sacred text to justify taking away my rights in a way that is just so calculated and craven.”

Rabbi Dayna Ruttenberg takes issue with the Conservative Christian Right pointing to the Psalms as proof that abortion should be illegal. More

Across the country, as a wave of anti-abortion legislation reinvigorates the fight over reproductive rights, Jewish rabbis, activists and women are speaking out in favor of a women’s right to choose, buoyed by their faith.

It’s not just that the U.S. shouldn’t be deriving law from poetic language, Ruttenberg said. It’s that the Jewish tradition has a distinctly different reading of the same texts. While conservative Christians use the Bible to argue a fetus represents a human life, making abortion murder, Jews don’t believe that fetuses have souls and therefore, terminating a pregnancy is no crime.

While some Orthodox rabbis have denounced abortion, within Jewish communities there’s considerable support for keeping it legal. Studies from the Pew Research Center show that Jews overwhelmingly (83 percent) support abortion rights. The National Counsel on Jewish Women, a 126-year old organization that helped establish some of the first birth control clinics across the country, considers reproductive rights a cornerstone issue, and has publicly condemned the strict abortion bans recently handed down in Alabama and Mississippi.

What to know about abortion laws: Where is abortion legal? Everywhere. But ...

Republicans have been pushing for decades to overturn Roe vs. Wade and now, with two Supreme Court appointments from President Donald Trump giving the court a conservative bent, the law seems more at risk than ever before. Restrictive laws are being passed all over the South, and, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion legislation, 30 states currently "demonstrate hostility toward abortion rights," while only 14 demonstrate support.

It’s common in this debate to hear the Christian perspective. But what’s often left out of the conversation is how Jews, who read the Hebrew Bible — referred to in Christian circles as the “Old Testament” — argue that their tradition condones abortion. Sometimes, if the mother's life is at stake, it even insists on it.

“This is a big deal for us,” Ruttenberg said. “We’re very clear about a woman’s right to choose. And we’re very clear about the separation between church and state.”

What Jewish lawmakers say about abortion rights

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., likes to joke that she took tikkun olam so seriously, she wound up in politics.

Within the Jewish tradition, tikkun olam — Hebrew for “repair the world” — is a sort of call to action, a concept defined by acts of kindness and service that help heal the world. For Wasserman Schultz, the first Jewish woman to represent Florida in Congress, her faith informs her politics every day.