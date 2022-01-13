'So many jobs out there': SouthCoast businesses, staffing agencies on the hunt for workers

FALL RIVER — For local employers the end of the Great Resignation can’t come soon enough.

Because while the national unemployment rate shrank to 3.9 percent in December, the so-called quits rate of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs rose to a record-high 4.5 million in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The term Great Resignation has come to represent the phenomenon of workers quitting their jobs to take advantage of a labor market where job openings outnumber those who ostensibly are looking for work.

The fact that a growing number of people have quit their jobs and don’t seem to be in any particular hurry to rejoin the U.S. workforce is causing consternation among business owners and those who represent the interests of those owners.

G.j. Salpoglou, owner of Famous Pizza in Somerset hangs a help wanted sign.

“It’s terrible,” said Mike O’Sullivan, co-CEO of One SouthCoast Chamber with offices in Fall River and New Bedford.

“I’m wondering if they’re not working how they manage to pay their bills,” said O’Sullivan, who manages the Fall River office of the 1,600-member chamber of commerce.

“The COVID logic doesn’t apply anymore,” he added, alluding to workers who previously might have stopped going to work out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

'A complete nightmare': Kitchen staff shortage hurting restaurants in the SouthCoast

O’Sullivan says in his travels throughout the region he still sees some restaurants that have reduced the number of days they stay open to just three or four a week due to the inability to find enough employees.

'Banner year' for local employment agency

Eileen Wheeler Sheehan, who since 1989 has owned and operated ABLE Associates staffing agency in Fall River, says she’s seen a continuing trend of workers dropping out of and eventually reentering the workforce as they reconsider what they want to do to earn a living.

The year 2021, Wheeler Sheehan said, “was a banner year for (employment) recruiters.”

But she says the Great Resignation is hurting her clients who are desperately seeking reliable, long-term workers.

Story continues

Staffing shortages: Plenty of job openings in Fall River, New Bedford area but not enough interest

Wheeler Sheehan says it’s not just entry level, unskilled workers who are quitting minimum wage jobs. She says some mid-level level managers and other experienced employees have been walking away from their jobs for personal, career-oriented reasons.

“There are so many jobs out there that in their minds they can pick and choose,” she said.

The result, Wheeler Sheehan said, is that many companies and small businesses are scrambling to attract new workers.

“The confidence level of people here (looking for work) is amazing,” she said. “They will turn us down or they’re ghosting us.”

Ghosting refers to someone who stays on the job with a new employer for just a short time, sometimes for even just a few days, then quits without notice to take another job.

Wheeler Sheehan said that sort of lack of commitment puts an additional financial strain on businesses that invest time and money to train new workers.

Some of the hardest hit sectors, she said, have included hospitals and healthcare, manufacturing and those that require drivers.

And Wheeler Sheehan says it’s not just truck drivers with CDL licenses who are in short supply: “Drivers at all levels are in tremendous demand,” she said.

Truck drivers needed: Promises of high pay, instant job offers lure more students to truck-driving schools

Local, state and national unemployment figures keep dropping

The national unemployment rate in December dropped to 3.9 percent as compared to 4.2 percent in November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate for Fall River in November was 7.4 percent compared to 8 percent in October, according to the state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance; the unemployment rate for the entire state of Massachusetts was 5.4 percent in November.

Help wanted Burger King Somerset

Employee incentives don’t always work

Toward the end of 2021, James Karam, president and chief executive of Fall River-based real estate development company First Bristol Corporation, said he needed to hire 40 to 50 entry level workers for his eight hotels, retail shopping centers and office buildings.

And although he now needs half that number, Karam says it’s only due to the fact that this is the slow season for the hotel industry.

By March 1, he said, “we’ll be looking for more workers.”

Karam in 2021 offered an employee incentive program, whereby both an employee who referred a new worker who stayed on the job for at least 90 days and the new worker would be paid an additional $300.

But he said even the incentive of extra cash wasn’t enough to make much of a difference.

“It was not really successful. It didn’t generate new workers,” he said.

Karam said depending on their work experience, he pays hotel workers between $17 and $20 an hour. Those workers, he added, be they housekeeping or restaurant employees, are also allowed to collect tips.

And he said there continues to be a shortage of entry level female workers in the ranks of the hospitality trade, due at least in part to a rise in the cost of childcare services.

“It’s a national issue,” Karam said.

Charles Winokoor may be reached at cwinokoor@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Businesses in Fall River, New Bedford still searching for more workers