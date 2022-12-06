Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?

FILE - A student visits a sensory room at Williams Elementary School, on Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
·6 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic sent Heidi Whitney’s daughter into a tailspin.

Suddenly the San Diego middle schooler was sleeping all day and awake all night. When in-person classes resumed, she was so anxious at times that she begged to come home early, telling the nurse her stomach hurt.

Whitney tried to keep her daughter in class. But the teen’s desperate bids to get out of school escalated. Ultimately, she was hospitalized in a psychiatric ward, failed “pretty much everything” at school and was diagnosed with depression and ADHD.

As she started high school this fall, she was deemed eligible for special education services, because her disorders interfered with her ability to learn, but school officials said it was a close call. It was hard to know how much her symptoms were chronic or the result of mental health issues brought on by the pandemic, they said.

“They put my kid in a gray area,” said Whitney, a paralegal.

Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame. Are the challenges the sign of a disability that will impair a student’s learning long term, or something more temporary?

It all adds to the desperation of parents trying to figure out how best to help their children. If a child doesn’t qualify for special education, where should parents go for help?

“I feel like because she went through the pandemic and she didn’t experience the normal junior high, the normal middle school experience, she developed the anxiety, the deep depression and she didn’t learn. She didn’t learn how to become a social kid,” Whitney said. “Everything got turned on its head.”

Schools are required to spell out how they will meet the needs of students with disabilities in Individualized Education Programs, and the demand for screening is high. Some schools have struggled to catch up with assessments that were delayed in the early days of the pandemic. For many, the task is also complicated by shortages of psychologists.

To qualify for special education services, a child’s school performance must be suffering because of a disability in one of 13 categories, according to federal law. They include autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, learning disabilities like dyslexia, developmental delays and “emotional disturbances.”

It’s important not to send children who might have had a tough time during the pandemic into the special education system, said John Eisenberg, the executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education.

“That’s not what it was designed for,” he said. “It’s really designed for kids who need specially designed instruction. It’s a lifelong learning problem, not a dumping ground for kids that might have not got the greatest instruction during the pandemic or have major other issues.”

In the 2020-2021 school year, about 15% of all public school students received special education services under federal law, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Among kids ages 6 and older, special education enrollment rose by 2.4% compared with the previous school year, according to federal data. The figures also showed a large drop in enrollment for younger, preschool-age students, many of whom were slow to return to formal schooling. The numbers varied widely from state to state. No data is available yet for last year.

While some special education directors worry the system is taking on too many students, advocates are hearing the opposite is happening, with schools moving too quickly to dismiss parent concerns.

Even now, some children are still having evaluations pushed off because of staffing shortages, said Marcie Lipsitt, a special education advocate in Michigan. In one district, evaluations came to a complete halt in May because there was no school psychologist to do them, she said.

When Heather Wright approached her son’s school last fall seeking help with the 9-year-old’s outbursts and other behavioral issues, staff suggested private testing. The stay-at-home mom from Sand Creek, Michigan, called eight places. The soonest she could get an appointment was in December of this year — a full 14 months later.

She also suspects her 16-year-old has a learning disability and is waiting for answers from the school about both children.

“I hear a lot of: ‘Well, everyone’s worse. It’s not just yours,’” she said. “Yeah, but, like, this is my child and he needs help.”

It can be challenging to tease out the differences between problems that stem directly from the pandemic and a true disability, said Brandi Tanner, an Atlanta-based psychologist who has been deluged with parents seeking evaluations for potential learning disabilities, ADHD and autism.

“I’m asking a lot more background questions about pre-COVID versus post-COVID, like, ‘Is this a change in functioning or was it something that was present before and has just lingered or gotten worse?’” she said.

Sherry Bell, a leader in the Department of Exceptional Children at Charleston County School District in South Carolina, said she is running into the issue as well.

“In my 28 years in special education, you know, having to rule out all of those factors is much more of a consideration than ever before, just because of the pandemic and the fact that kids spent all of that time at home,” said Bell.

The key is to have good systems in place to distinguish between a student with a lasting obstacle to learning and one that missed a lot of school because of the pandemic, said Kevin Rubenstein, president-elect of the Council of Administrators of Special Education.

“Good school leaders and great teachers are going to be able to do that,” he said.

The federal government, he noted, has provided vast amounts of COVID relief money for schools to offer tutoring, counseling and other support to help students recover from the pandemic.

But advocates worry about consequences down the line for students who do not receive the help they might need. Kids who slip through the cracks could end up having more disciplinary problems and diminished prospects for life after school, said Dan Stewart, the managing attorney for education and employment for the National Disability Rights Network.

Whitney, for her part, said she is relieved her daughter is getting help, including a case manager, as part of her IEP. She also will be able to leave class as needed if she feels anxious.

“I realize that a lot of kids were going through this,” she said. “We just went through COVID. Give them a break.”

___

Sharon Lurye in New Orleans contributed to this report. The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • FTC Asks Kroger for More Information on Albertsons Deal

    Regulators scrutinize the $24.6 billion deal that would merge two of the biggest names in the U.S. grocery industry.

  • NeuReality lands $35M to bring AI accelerator chips to market

    The growing demand for AI, particularly generative AI (i.e., AI that generates images, text and more), is supercharging the AI inferencing chip market. Inferencing chips accelerate the AI inferencing process, which is where AI systems generate outputs (e.g., text, images, audio) based on what they learned while "training" on a specific set of data. AI inferencing chips can be -- and have been -- used to yield faster generations from systems such as Stable Diffusion, which translates text prompts into artwork, and OpenAI's GPT-3, which extends a few lines of prose into full-length poems, essays and more.

  • Bull of the Day: Titan Machinery (TITN)

    Heavy equipment sales are ticking up.

  • Prada to name former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO

    Reuters reported last week that the fashion group was set to hire Guerra in a top management role to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family. After overseeing a successful turnaround since 2017 to reverse a slide in sales, Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli, 76, said a year ago he planned to hand over the reins of the group he leads with wife Miuccia Prada Bianchi to their 34-year-old son Lorenzo. "This is a fundamental step we have decided to undertake, while completely engaged in the company, to contribute more to the evolution of the Prada Group and to ease the succession of Lorenzo Bertelli, the future leader of the Group," they said.

  • House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

    Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…

  • Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

    A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven people. Separately, at least six people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the money exchange market in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, according to Abdul Basir Zabuli, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the provincial police chief.

  • Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game

    Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground.

  • Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the vaccine - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - for children aged six months to four years old, after it was deemed safe and effective based on an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants. Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the JCVI, which advises UK health departments on which shots should be used as part of the national vaccination programme.

  • Arizona certifies election results after judge orders end to delay: CBS News Flash Dec. 6, 2022

    The roommates of four Idaho college students found stabbed to death in their house in November have spoken out for the first time as the investigation continues. Arizona has certified its midterm election results, but only after a judge ordered Republican election officials in Cochise County to do so. And the House of Representatives is poised to take up and approve same sex marriage legislation today.

  • Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized

    On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance – not only in Indonesia, but across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar.

  • Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

    The astronauts carried out a successful mission to build the Tiangong space station, China says.

  • Lawyer and MP Christopher de Souza guilty of professional misconduct

    Deputy speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza, a lawyer by profession, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal.

  • U.S. expands deportation relief to some 264,000 Haitians

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, a move that comes as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country. The administration will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to an estimated 264,000 Haitians for 18 months after the current designation expires in February.

  • Hospital shutdown spurs questions about private equity in health care

    A for-profit California company saw windfall dividend — and patients scrambled for care, a CBS News investigation found.

  • 52 best Christmas cake ideas for the sweetest holiday

    These festive recipes take the ... you get it.

  • Kody Brown's son Gabriel breaks down in tears on 'Sister Wives' recalling that his dad forgot his birthday

    Kody Brown later called to correct his mistake, but that was the "last time" they spoke, Gabriel Brown said on "Sister Wives."

  • Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

    The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize on momentum following a midterm election where voters widely rebuked tougher abortion restrictions, there’s a renewed push at the White House to find ways to help women in states that have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to keep the issue top of mind for voters. In reality, though, the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court inclined to rule against abortion rights and a split Congress unwilling to pass legislation on the matter.

  • As respiratory viruses surge, central Wisconsin hospitals see hours-long wait times, capacity issues

    Leaders of Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic health systems says a continued prevalence of COVID-19 combined with a severe flu season and rising cases of RSV are creating a "very tricky" situation.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun

    Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, the Black woman’s 11-year-old nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. The child's testimony touched on an issue at the heart of the long-delayed case charging Aaron Dean with Jefferson's killing: whether the Fort Worth officer saw Jefferson's gun before he shot her. Dean quit and was charged with murder two days after killing the 28-year-old while responding to a call about an open front door on Oct. 12, 2019.