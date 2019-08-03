How Many Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of CA$7.6b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about K.

See our latest analysis for Kinross Gold

TSX:K Ownership Summary, August 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kinross Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Kinross Gold does have institutional investors; and they hold 70% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kinross Gold's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:K Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Kinross Gold is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kinross Gold

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.