How Many Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (NSE:LTI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (NSE:LTI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Babita Singh, for ₹15m worth of shares, at about ₹1,747 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of ₹1,653. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 91864 shares worth ₹155m. Larsen & Toubro Infotech insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Larsen & Toubro Infotech. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹26m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Larsen & Toubro Infotech Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Larsen & Toubro Infotech insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about ₹6.3b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Larsen & Toubro Infotech Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Larsen & Toubro Infotech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Larsen & Toubro Infotech is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.