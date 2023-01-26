Many law enforcement jurisdictions investigating shooting near Gulfport church

A man found shot near a Gulfport church is in stable condition, police Sgt. Jason Ducre confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area near Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 and found the victim.

Ducre said it’s not clear if the victim sustained the wounds at the church, but crime scene tape blocks off the area where he was found.

The shooting is part of a multi-jurisdiction investigation, Ducre said.

The Sun Herald is on the way to the scene and will provide more information to our readers as it is available.