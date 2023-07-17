Many left out of Samsung ice maker lawsuit

Thousands have complained about Samsung ice makers, specifically slushy ice, leaking, and over-freezing.

More than 80 people have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about this issue.

Many have been waiting to see how the class action lawsuit plays out, to see if they’ll get any money back.

Stoogenke has stayed on top of the case since the plaintiffs filed it in 2017.

In May, he reported many people may be left out.

On Monday, he confirmed a lot of consumers will not benefit from the case.

Here’s why:

They thought the lawsuit would help, that the judge would officially sign off on the class action, which would open the case to all customers with the same ice maker issues. But it never got to that point. Instead, both sides agreed Samsung would settle with those consumers already involved in the case and that’s it.

The lawyers say the company has already reached out to those people.

In other words, if you’re like Pamela Hasian -- and you haven’t heard anything -- you’re probably not on the list.

“That is a travesty to me. That is a big travesty,” she said.

If you’re left out, you don’t have many choices except sue on your own.

Stoogenke asked Samsung about the proposed settlement. He didn’t hear back in time for this report. In the past, the company has said “satisfaction is a top priority.”

