The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg review: not quite a presidential read

At the 2016 Democratic national convention in Philadelphia, Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and the ninth richest man in the world, savaged Donald Trump with a primetime verbal beatdown: “Trump says he wants to run the nation like he’s run his business. God help us.”

Looking back, Bloomberg got it right. But his speech wooed few beyond the convention site or the precincts of upper-income America. Instead, he reminded viewers of the ineptitude of Bill de Blasio, his successor as mayor and a 2020 presidential wannabe, and that Wall Street liked Hillary Clinton. On election day 2016, Pennsylvania, the convention’s host state, went Republican for the first time in nearly 30 years. Not exactly “mission accomplished”.

Eleanor Randolph, a veteran New York Times writer, attempts to encapsulate Bloomberg’s legacy. She has written a well-sourced, informative and breezy biography of one New York’s greatest mayors. Indeed, it is an essential read in an era where high-end urban centers and their immediate environs are pulling away from the rest of the country. It is a tale of two Americas.

Said differently, New York and Washington DC have more in common with Palo Alto, Mountain View and Seattle than with relatively nearby Harrisburg and Scranton, Pennsylvania. In large measure, the US economy is driven by technology and finance. Bloomberg, with his computer terminals and eponymous news service, crystallizes this simultaneously dynamic and destructive force.

Randolph succeeds in describing Bloomberg’s successes, which are many, lasting and significant. But she comes up short in capturing the distance between him and large swathes of the citizenry. She records but does not fully delve into the cultural fissures that pockmarked the New York landscape throughout Bloomberg’s time in office and became all too clear at its conclusion.

Bloomberg won re-election a second time in 2009 by beating Bill Thompson, a career politician and the city’s comptroller, by fewer than five points and with 50.7% of the vote. In other words, it was time to go. On 1 January 2013 he did, and with him went 20 years of mayoral competence.

Bloomberg was well-respected but neither loved nor hated. He engendered little passion among supporters or detractors and remained culturally disconnected from middle- and working-class voters.

During a transit strike, he told residents of Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, a scrappy outer-borough neighborhood, they ought to cycle to work. He did so standing next to a $500 bicycle, a fact recorded by Randolph. That their places of work were miles and miles away was lost on the mayor, a Johns Hopkins-trained engineer and Harvard Business School alumnus.

By contrast, the late Ed Koch, another truly great mayor, greeted pedestrians crossing the Brooklyn Bridge during an earlier strike and shamelessly asked: “How’m I doing?” Koch was either loved or reviled. He demanded to be buried at Trinity church – right there with Alexander Hamilton – because the churchyard contained one of the last open burial plots on Manhattan and Koch never wanted to leave.

Bloomberg did some very heavy lifting. He oversaw the rebuilding of the city and its economy after 9/11. Significantly, he reached into his pocket to boost such efforts. In marked contrast to Trump, he did not profiteer from the calamity and his family charity wasn’t a scam filled with “other people’s money”.

Bloomberg also helped forge the city’s anti-terror efforts by relying upon law enforcement, data and a multilingual and multi-ethnic population. He built on Rudy Giuliani’s legacy of safe streets.

Crime continued to drop but he accomplished that with far less racial rancor than Rudy, even as the “stop and frisk” program came under attack. Bloomberg’s first re-election margin handily surpassed that of Giuliani. Bloomberg beat Fernando Ferrer, the Bronx borough president, by almost 20 points.

Bloomberg has yearned to be president. Unlike another plutocrat, Tom Steyer, he wisely recognizes his own limitations

Unlike his predecessor, Bloomberg was not the Doberman you let out at night but never let near your children. While he could be profane and ribald in private, as Randolph tells us, he endeavored to maintain a decorous veneer in public. It’s no coincidence Giuliani is a Trump TV lawyer.