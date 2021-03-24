Many lives were changed by India's lockdown a year ago

  • Neelesh Deepak, a theatre artist, watches a rehearsal of an upcoming show he is managing at a theatre in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. First, his food supplies ran scarce. Then he couldn’t pay his apartment’s rent. Out of money, he eventually returned to his village to stay with his parents, biding time to cope with never seen before isolation. When Deepak returned back to the Indian capital in October, things had changed. Most theatres had closed. Upcoming shows were suspended indefinitely and thousands of his peers had no jobs. His struggle continued for months until he eventually joined a nonprofit group as a researcher. His income plummeted from between $500 to $600 a month to a little more than $150. He struggles just to buy food. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Tashi Singh, 21, as aspiring transwoman model, applies makeup at her apartment in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Singh chose the lockdown to implement the toughest decision she had made in her life. For years, the 21-year-old said, she had known she was “a woman trapped in a man’s body." When she told her parents, they were unsupportive and hostile. It wasn't long before she found herself caught in a spiral of abuse. “The lockdown made me realize how to live life,” she said on a recent afternoon at her rented apartment she shares with six other transwomen. “But I guess it was also a blessing in disguise.” (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Migrant laborers Nirbhay Yadav, 50, left, and his son Lovelesh Yadav wait to get employed for the day in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Yadav and his son were part of the biggest migrations in India's modern history: 10 million people who left the big cities for the countryside, left without work because of the lockdown. They traveled 600 kilometers (372 miles) on foot, braving scorching sun and hours of thirst and hunger. When they finally reached home, villagers didn't allow them to enter the village because of fears of coronavirus transmission and were sent to a 14-day quarantine. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Migrant laborers Nirbhay Yadav, 50, wearing checked scarf, and his son Lovelesh Yadav, left, wait to get employed for the day in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Yadav and his son were part of the biggest migrations in India's modern history: 10 million people who left the big cities for the countryside, left without work because of the lockdown. They traveled 600 kilometers (372 miles) on foot, braving scorching sun and hours of thirst and hunger. “I pray to God that he never shows such days again,” Yadav said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Health worker Kavita Sherawat, 30, wears a face mask as she prepares to take samples to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Despite dutifully wearing masks and always washing her hands, Sherawat got infected, as did her husband, parents and in-laws. While doctors and nurses were cheered as heroes during the lockdown, people avoided her, fearing infection. She tested thousands of sick and gasping people as they arrived at hospitals, not knowing if the gear she wore was adequately protecting her. “That fear changes you as a person. You start valuing your life more,” she said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Health worker Kavita Sherawat, 30, shows a photograph of her son Parakhshit before proceeding to take samples to test for COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Despite dutifully wearing masks and always washing her hands, Sherawat got infected, as did her husband, parents and in-laws. While doctors and nurses were cheered as heroes during the lockdown, people avoided her, fearing infection. She tested thousands of sick and gasping people as they arrived at hospitals, not knowing if the gear she wore was adequately protecting her. “That fear changes you as a person. You start valuing your life more,” she said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Tashi Singh, 21, as aspiring transwoman model, narrates her story in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Singh chose the lockdown to implement the toughest decision she had made in her life. For years, the 21-year-old said, she had known she was “a woman trapped in a man’s body." When she told her parents, they were unsupportive and hostile. It wasn't long before she found herself caught in a spiral of abuse. “The lockdown made me realize how to live life,” she said on a recent afternoon at her rented apartment she shares with six other transwomen. “But I guess it was also a blessing in disguise.” (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Neelesh Deepak, a theatre artist, manages a stage for an upcoming show at a theatre in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. First, his food supplies ran scarce. Then he couldn’t pay his apartment’s rent. Out of money, he eventually returned to his village to stay with his parents, biding time to cope with never seen before isolation. When Deepak returned back to the Indian capital in October, things had changed. Most theatres had closed. Upcoming shows were suspended indefinitely and thousands of his peers had no jobs. His struggle continued for months until he eventually joined a nonprofit group as a researcher. His income plummeted from between $500 to $600 a month to a little more than $150. He struggles just to buy food. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Ganesh Chaurasia, 42, a roadside juice vendor, is seen through a passing rickshaw as he waits for customers in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Chaurasia says the lockdown plummeted his income and pushed his family, that is still struggling to make their ends meet, into economic despair. Street vendors like Chaurasia represent 4% of the urban workforce across India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Ganesh Chaurasia, 42, a roadside juice vendor peels an orange as he waits for customers in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Chaurasia says the lockdown plummeted his income and pushed his family, which is still struggling to make their ends meet, into economic despair. Street vendors like Chaurasia represent 4% of the urban workforce across India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
1 / 10

APTOPIX India Lockdown Lives Altered

Neelesh Deepak, a theatre artist, watches a rehearsal of an upcoming show he is managing at a theatre in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. First, his food supplies ran scarce. Then he couldn’t pay his apartment’s rent. Out of money, he eventually returned to his village to stay with his parents, biding time to cope with never seen before isolation. When Deepak returned back to the Indian capital in October, things had changed. Most theatres had closed. Upcoming shows were suspended indefinitely and thousands of his peers had no jobs. His struggle continued for months until he eventually joined a nonprofit group as a researcher. His income plummeted from between $500 to $600 a month to a little more than $150. He struggles just to buy food. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·5 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — The government order on the night of March 24, 2020, was abrupt but clear: In four hours, India and its 1.4 billion people would be locked down entirely because of the coronavirus.

As the clock struck midnight, the world's second-most populous country came to a screeching halt, isolating everyone in their homes.

In the days that followed, millions lost their jobs, devastating the economy. The already-struggling health care system was strained even further. Social inequalities came to the fore, pushing millions more into poverty.

India's lockdown, among the strictest anywhere, lasted for 68 days, and some form of it remained in force for months before it eventually was lifted. Since the pandemic began, India has had 11.6 million cases and more than 160,000 people have died.

A year after the lockdown, its ripples are still visible. Some people shrugged it off and managed to get back to normal. For many others, though, their lives were changed greatly.

THE ACTOR

First, Neelesh Deepak watched his food dwindle. Then the actor couldn’t pay the rent on his New Delhi apartment. Out of money, he returned to his parents' home in Madhubani, a village in eastern Bihar state.

There, he tried to cope with his isolation from work, colleagues and friends. When he returned to the Indian capital in October, things had changed for the worse. Most theaters were closed, and those that tried to stage plays struggled to lure the public back. Shows were suspended indefinitely and thousands of coworkers had no jobs.

Without work amid the pandemic, the 40-year-old soon began to experience anxiety. When a friend took her own life, Deepak began seeing a psychiatrist, who prescribed medication. He began to reckon with the heartbreaking realization that he faced a painful struggle to make a living outside of the theater.

That continued for months until he joined a nonprofit group as a researcher. His income plummeted from between $500 to $600 a month to a little more than $150. He struggles just to buy food.

“My family is barely surviving," he said. "The fear of the lockdown hasn’t left me. I don’t think it will leave me anytime soon.”

THE MIGRANT WORKERS

When 50-year-old Nirbhay Yadav and his 25-year-old son suddenly found themselves without work because of the lockdown, they became part of the biggest migration in India's modern history: 10 million people began leaving the big cities for the countryside.

Fearing starvation, Yadav and his son left New Delhi for Banda, a village in central Uttar Pradesh state. They walked for 600 kilometers (372 miles) in the scorching sun along highways in an exhausting, harrowing journey.

When they finally reached Banda with blistered feet, villagers didn’t allow them to enter because of fears of catching the virus. The father and son were forced into a 14-day quarantine.

But many who fled the cities didn’t make it — with some killed in accidents and others dying of exhaustion, dehydration or hunger.

“I pray to God that he never shows such days again,” Yadav said.

Over the next few months, the lockdown hollowed out Yadav’s entire savings, forcing him to delay the weddings of his two daughters he had planned for years. It left him heartbroken.

Local nonprofit groups provided some food but that soon ran out. The state government announced it would provide the equivalent of $13.80 per month to every family of migrant workers for half a year, but Yadav never received it.

After 11 months, he returned to New Delhi, where things were no better. Now he cannot find work even for one day. He is eating less and sleeps under a highway overpass.

“I have never seen something like this before," he said. “I think I will never come back to this city.”

THE HEALTH CARE WORKER

Kavita Sherawat, who administered coronavirus tests to patients, dutifully wore masks and always washed her hands.

Still, the 30-year-old health care worker got infected, as did her husband, parents and in-laws. Only her 4-year-old son avoided it. But that's because she kept herself from seeing him in person for many weeks.

“I couldn’t even feed my son during those months,” she said. “It pained me.”

She thought of quitting her job, believing she was neglecting her parental duties. But she stayed at it, even as others in her family kept their distance from her.

While doctors and nurses were cheered as heroes during the lockdown, people avoided her, fearing infection. She tested thousands of sick and gasping people at hospitals, not knowing if she was adequately protected.

“That fear changes you as a person. You start valuing your life more,” she said. “Those early days still scare me.”

THE TRANSGENDER MODEL

Tashi Singh called it the toughest decision she had made in her life. And she chose the lockdown to do it.

For years, the 21-year-old said, she had known she was “a woman trapped in a man’s body.”

She wanted to tell her parents she was a woman, how she loved to wear makeup and how she had always aspired to become a model.

But Singh said she never had the courage. Until the lockdown.

When she told them, they were unsupportive and hostile. It wasn’t long before she found herself caught in a spiral of abuse.

“I wanted to run away, but where would have I gone? The entire country was shut,” she said.

The abuse at home led to new struggles. She was locked in her room for days. Her father shaved her head. When she once managed to escape, he found her and beat her in front of the neighbors, she said.

Days later, she succeeded in running away but struggled to find a place to live or make a living. There were no jobs for a trans model. Getting access to sex hormone drugs was difficult.

“The lockdown made me realize how to live life,” she said from an apartment she shares with six other trans women. “But I guess it was also a blessing in disguise.”

Recommended Stories

  • Y Combinator's new batch features its largest group of Indian startups

    Y Combinator’s latest batch -- W21 -- features 350 startups from 41 nations. India is the second-largest demographic represented in the new batch. The world’s second-largest internet market has delivered 43 startups in the new batch, another record figure in the history of the storied venture firm.

  • India-Pakistan detente continues with water-sharing talks

    India and Pakistan are to hold the first meeting in three years on Tuesday of a commission on water rights from the Indus River in a further sign of rapprochement in relations frozen since 2019 during disputes over Kashmir. The Permanent Indus Commission, set up in 1960, will meet for two days in New Delhi, according to two Indian officials involved with water issues and Pakistan's foreign ministry. Pakistan will raise objections to the technical designs of India's planned Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

    Democratic lawmakers in Georgia have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the recent shootings at massage businesses in metro Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent — though it's unlikely the bills will see movement anytime soon. The proposals would require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls and create enhanced training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages. “We’re definitely looking more toward next session, just because of the way that the process is,” said Democratic state Rep. Marvin Lim, who is among the Asian American lawmakers sponsoring the bills.

  • Papua New Guina gears up for COVID-19 shots as 8,000 doses arrive from Australia

    Papua New Guinea will kick-off its coronavirus vaccination programme by this weekend, helped by 8,000 AstraZeneca doses from neighbouring Australia as it tries to prevent its basic health system being overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Pacific Island country of 9 million people is battling a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 37 lives, including a member of parliament, from more than 3,750 cases. Nobody in the country has been vaccinated so far with Prime Minister James Marape indicating he would be the first to receive the jab to show they were safe for everyone.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said. With no numerical targets, the change is unlikely to trigger mass export bans of EU-made vaccines, the official with insight into the announcement said on Wednesday. Hong Kong authorities suspended on Wednesday COVID-19 vaccinations with two batches of Pfizer's shot citing defective packaging but said manufacturers indicated they had no reason to believe safety was at risk.

  • California groups track face masks, gloves bound for ocean

    Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. In Northern California, environmental groups are tracking the issue along the coast — and trying to do something about it. The Pacific Beach Coalition recently noticed a dramatic increase in discarded PPE on beaches in and around the city of Pacifica, south of San Francisco, where it's been doing monthly cleanups for nearly 25 years.

  • Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty

    Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions. Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

  • U.K. Lockdown One Year On

    Mar.23 -- March 23 marks one year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the U.K. into its first lockdown. This is what he said as the year and the pandemic evolved.

  • Alaska talks reveal the tense relationship between U.S. and China on climate change

    The last 72 hours highlighted hurdles and opportunities for U.S.-China cooperation on climate at a time of very deep divisions over human rights, cybersecurity and more.Driving the news: Chinese state media, in a weekend readout of high-level U.S.-China talks in Alaska on Thursday and Friday, said one outcome of the multitopic meeting will be a "joint working group" on climate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut yesterday a State Department spokesman told Axios' Fadel Allassan: "The two sides discussed the climate crisis but did not form a formal working group."Why it matters: China is by far the world's largest carbon emitter and the U.S. is the second-largest.The planet's fate doesn't rest on whether there's indeed a "formal" new working group. But the wider trajectory of U.S.-China cooperation — or division — is very important for reining in emissions.The big picture: Right now, that relationship is very strained, as revealed by the tense talks in Alaska last week."We certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters afterward, citing areas like China's abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang.But he also cited areas where "interests intersect" — including climate. And more broadly, there are other modest signs of collaboration thus far. The U.S. and China are co-chairing a reconstituted G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group.And John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, has long known Xie Zhenhua, who is back for another stint as China's top climate diplomat.What's next: A Wall Street Journal piece this morning looks at a multination meeting on climate tomorrow that China will lead and will include Kerry and Xie."Given the tensions, the Kerry-Xie interaction marks a test of the Biden administration’s China strategy, which looks to carve out cooperation on issues like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic while the two powers compete for global influence and the control of critical technologies," it reports.A little further out, President Biden is hosting a high-level global climate summit on April 22. It will offer another moment to take the pulse of the U.S.-China rapport.Li Shuo, a Greenpeace expert on China, said via Twitter that while climate was among the few areas of "convergence" in Alaska, the talks "certainly made an early breakthrough more difficult.""Beijing needs to make tough decisions now on what to bring to the April 22nd climate summit," he said.The intrigue: One question is when China will fill in policy blanks on its 2020 vow to become carbon neutral by 2060 — and whether it will pledge tougher near-term efforts beyond what's already been announced.Alden Meyer, a senior associate with the climate think tank E3G, tells me he's watching to see what China does in the run-up to critical UN climate talks in Scotland late this year.But Meyer said U.S. officials are "not really holding their breath" for any big announcements from China at Biden's summit next month.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Outcry in India after ripped jeans blamed for 'societal breakdown'

    Thousands of women across India are sharing photographs of themselves wearing ripped jeans in protest against misogynistic views, after the chief minister of one of India's northern states blamed "societal breakdown" on distressed denim. Speaking at a workshop, Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat criticised an unnamed woman he had met on a flight: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?” Mr Rawat, who represents India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caused further outrage by admitting he had looked the flight passenger “up and down” because of her clothing choice.

  • Poll: Russians increasingly consider China a friend, and the U.S. an enemy

    Data: Levada Analytical Center; Chart: Will Chase/Axios.A majority of Russian respondents hold favorable views toward China, a recent survey found.Why it matters: Russia is deepening its economic and diplomatic ties with China as the two nations draw closer together, bound in part by their shared animus toward Washington.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers met today and jointly criticized the new human rights sanctions the EU levied on both countries yesterday.Details: In a joint survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Levada Analytical Center published on March 10, pollsters found 74% of Russian respondents have positive views toward China.By contrast, just 45% expressed a favorable view towards the EU, and 39% had a favorable view of the U.S.56% of Russian respondents said growing Russian ties to China did not increase their country's dependence on Beijing.The bottom line: "Russian President Putin’s reorientation away from the West and toward Beijing in the aftermath of the 2014 Crimea annexation seems to have been accepted, if not embraced, by the Russian public," the survey authors write.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida State taking its ‘new blood’ attitude back to another Sweet 16

    Forget the blue bloods, Florida State is making its way as a “new blood” basketball program.

  • Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill".

  • Canada border agency nabs Scarborough, Ont. man in $1,000,000 gold jewelry smuggling operation

    The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that a two-year investigation has led to the conviction of a Toronto man, and corporation, for smuggling gold jewelry into Canada.

  • Late night hosts gawk at Miami Beach's Spring Break crowds, put Biden's stair stumbles in context

    "Not only is it March Madness, it's also Spring Break seasons, but over the weekend Miami declared a state of emergency and mandated a curfew due to COVID concerns," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "You know things are out of control when Florida is worried about COVID." Also in Florida, "former President Trump is creating his own social media platform — if it goes according to plan, it's be the first thing he'll help go viral since the coronavirus," he deadpanned. "Meanwhile, not to be outdone, last week Joe Biden joined Tumblr on the stairs of Air Force One." Biden is "facing a lot of challenges in his first 100 days," but staying upright was "his biggest challenge yet," Trevor Noah quipped at The Daily Show. And the White House made things worse. 'Why couldn't they just say that he tripped? Tripping on stairs is a normal thing," he said, showing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence also tripping on Air Force One's stairs. "Saying you got blown over by the wind, that is so much weirder." This is the second Spring Break of the pandemic, "but things are a little different now," Noah said. "At this time last year, many people hadn't started taking the pandemic seriously yet. But this year, they've stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon." The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's advised Miami Beach to skip the Spring Break curfews and "just invite a few dads — that party will be over quicker than you can say Sherwin Williams rewards points." Meanwhile, with Biden's 100 million vaccine promise delivered in just 58 days, "our new president is on a roll, baby! Nothing can stop him now — except stairs," he sighed. "He's fine. Can we blame it on the dog? ... No toilet paper on his shoe, though." Seth Meyers played the clip of Biden tripping upstairs on Late Night — then, "in the interest of equal time," the clip of Trump walking up Air Force One's stairs with toilet paper on his show, ditching the umbrella, and other Trump foibles. "It's interesting, I feel like they're the opposite with stairs and COVID," he mused. "Like with COVID, Trump took no precautions, Biden took every precaution. But on stairs or ramps, Trump's super careful, always holding the railing, going real slow, whereas Biden throws caution to the wind, trips up stairs three times." More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden calls on Senate to 'immediately pass' House bills that would close gun background check loopholes

  • California bill aims to jumpstart 'microstamps' on handguns

    Gun control advocates are making a new attempt to force the gun industry to comply with California's unique law requiring individual identifiers on all bullet casings, a mandate that has been toothless since it was approved in 2007. The law requires gun manufacturers to adopt micro-stamping technology on new types of handguns introduced in California. The intent was to imprint a unique set of microscopic characters on all cartridge casings when weapons are fired, linking bullet casings to the guns that discharged them.

  • Silicon Valley firms in no hurry to open up offices despite easing of virus ban

    Several of San Francisco Bay Area's largest technology companies including Twitter Inc and Google plan to keep their offices largely closed for months more despite the government allowing them on Tuesday to be opened in a limited capacity. Taking into account declining coronavirus infections, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties eased guidelines that had kept most office buildings closed for the last year except to crucial security and support staff. "San Francisco is going to come alive," Mayor London Breed told reporters.

  • U.S. plays down North Korean missile test

    North Korea fired off two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, marking the first such tests since the start of the Biden administration.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday they had detected the tests and monitored them in real time, though they had not acknowledge them until days later.Washington has played down the tests, and insisted it will remain open to dialogue with Pyongyang.The tests come after North Korea refused repeated U.S. attempts at contact since mid-February.U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the tests by reporters in Ohio on Tuesday:"We have learned that there's nothing much has changed."A top U.S. general last week warned North Korea may soon begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles, a provocative move that would further inflame tensions with Washington.North Korea hasn't tested an ICBM or nuclear weapon in over three years, but has continued testing short-range missiles since talks with the Trump administration broke down in 2019.It's since developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the past year in violation of international sanctions, according to U.N. reports.Senior U.S. officials say the Biden administration is in the "final stages" of a full review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, and will host discussions with allies Japan and South Korea next week.

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.