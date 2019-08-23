How Many Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (BIT:MB) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (BIT:MB).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Maurizio Carfagna for €9.5m worth of shares, at about €9.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than €8.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Maurizio Carfagna was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Maurizio Carfagna purchased 1.7m shares over the year. The average price per share was €8.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BIT:MB Recent Insider Trading, August 23rd 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Have Bought Stock Recently

At Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Maurizio Carfagna spent €3.5m on stock. But we did see Renato Pagliaro sell shares worth €908k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about €67m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Tell Us?