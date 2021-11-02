‘So Many Men Punching the Air RN’: Tracee Ellis Ross Leaves Fans ‘Thirstayyyyyy’ After Posting This Poolside Photo

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ thirst trap left fans salivating after the actress posted a sexy photo while relaxing poolside.

In the Instagram upload shared on Monday, Nov. 1, Ross is seen wearing a patterned string bikini as she seductively poses for the camera. The image showcases the 49-year-old glaring while subtly showing off her hourglass figure, which included a view of her infamous derriere.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest thirst trap photo left fans marveling over her figure. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

Ross, who celebrated her birthday last week on Oct. 29, appeared to have her Scorpio astrological sign on her mind when writing out her caption. She said, “SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy.” As Ross’ post went viral, many complimented the star while admiring her physique. An individual even pointed out the alleged particular person, who Ross was trying to bait with her “thirsty” photo, may have been caught.



“Tracy “Thirst Trap” Ellis Ross!!!”

“So many men punching the air rn.”

“Cmon now. Why you trying to shut down the damn internet now???”

“Stop snatching our edges ma’am.”

“Whoever she was trying to bait definitely was caught that day.”

In addition to the positive remarks, several others raved about how youthful Ross appeared after turning 49 last week. One wrote, “Damn, that’s 49.” Another said, “She is definitely aging well.” An Instagram user suggested that the “black-ish” actress seems ageless because she isn’t married with children.

That person wrote, “That’s what no kids and no husband will have you looking like fine, fit, and worry-free forever SHEESH!!” Last month during an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Ross opened up about what it felt like to be the “poster child” of being single.

She told the publication, while disclosing what happiness means to her outside of being a parent and a spouse, “I didn’t see enough examples of different versions of how a woman can find happiness and joy and power and sensuality, sexuality, all of that, without it being through the lens of how I’m seen by a man.

Ross added, “People are like, ‘You’re the poster child for being single.’ What I would prefer is that I’m the poster child for living my life on my terms. And that there’s a version of that for everyone.”