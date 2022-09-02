Many more children may die in Pakistan after floods, UN says

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said on Friday there was a risk of "many more" child deaths in Pakistan from disease after floods claimed the lives of around 400.

The toll for children, estimated at 416 by national authorities, represents around a third of the total of 1,208 people killed amid record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains.

"There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly -- diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria," UNICEF Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil told a Geneva press briefing. "There is therefore a risk of many more child deaths," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)