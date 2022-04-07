How many more wind turbines will the UK build?

Aman Awel Tawe wind turbines

The government says it wants to generate enough wind energy to be able to power every home in the UK by 2030.

Its new energy strategy promises a major expansion of offshore wind turbines over the next few years, but offers less to encourage onshore wind farms.

What does the energy strategy say about wind?

The government wants 50 gigawatts (GW) of the UK's electricity to be generated by wind by the end of the decade - 5GW of which it's hoped will come from floating platforms in deeper seas off the UK coast.

To this end it's speeding up the time it takes for new projects to be given the go-ahead, including cutting the approval time needed for new offshore wind farms from four years to one.

However, the government has offered little to reduce planning obstacles to onshore wind farms in the UK - which energy companies say could produce cheaper electricity more quickly..

It says it wants to work in partnership with "a limited number of supportive communities" which will agree to host wind farms in return for lower energy bills.

The energy provider Octopus currently runs a similar scheme. It says that 91% of customers surveyed said they would like a wind turbine in their local community if it meant cheaper electricity.

The cabinet is known to be split on whether to relax planning restrictions for onshore turbines.

Although Mr Johnson and Mr Kwarteng are thought to be in favour, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently said he was against an increase in wind farms, which he described as an "eyesore".

Business Secretary Kwazi Kwarteng told the BBC that the government wanted more onshore wind farms, but said "we can't simply impose infrastructure on people if they don't want it".

Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary for climate change and net zero, accused the prime minister of having "completely caved to his own backbenchers", many of whom are opposed to onshore wind developments.

Story continues

How many wind turbines does the UK have?

There are now more than 11,000 wind turbines on and offshore, which produce nearly a quarter of the UK's electricity.

Mr Johnson has said previously that he wants all of the UK's energy from "clean sources" by 2035. To meet this goal, offshore wind capacity would need to quadruple by 2030, and onshore wind capacity double. This would require between 1,000 and 2,000 new wind farms.

The UK has been very successful so far in expanding offshore wind power, and currently has the biggest capacity in the world.

Map - where does the UK generate its wind power

Why is onshore wind controversial?

Onshore wind, although a cheaper source of energy, has seen a 94% decline in new projects since 2015. This was when the government ended subsidies and introduced stricter planning regulations in response to some communities who said wind turbines were an eyesore and noisy.

Planning restrictions currently require onshore wind farms to be identified in local plans (which are produced every 10 years) and given community backing.

This has significantly slowed down the planning process. According to Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, it has extended the construction time from one to seven years.

There have been concerns raised that wind turbines can be a threat to birds.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has warned that poorly sited wind farms could cause disturbance, habitat loss and collision, but if they are positioned away from major flocks then in fact "it is likely they will have minimal impacts".

Planning permission for wind farms have to carefully consider the flight paths of migrating birds

There are no requirements for a minimum distance between turbines and homes - although some local authorities have set a distance of half a mile.

From a 300m (984 feet) distance, a turbine produces sound at 43 decibels - two below the maximum level recommended by the World Health Organization.

How does wind power generate electricity?

Electricity is generated when the wind turns the blades on a turbine.

A generator inside the turbine converts this energy into mechanical power and electricity.

The process produces hardly any greenhouse gas emissions (although some are produced when the turbines are constructed), which means it can play a major part in slowing climate change.

However, wind energy is completely dependent upon the weather - which is changeable.

Wind can be generated all day, unlike solar energy, but it is difficult to predict.

For example, the UK generated 14% less wind in 2021 than in 2020, despite having 4.4% more capacity.

For this reason, the government has said the UK will continue to use gas and nuclear to provide a more constant supply to fill any gaps.

Power stations carbon footprint. kg carbon dioxide produced per kWh. Column chart showing the emissions over lifetime from producing energy from different sources, in order: wind, solar, gas and coal Emissions over lifetime.

How much do wind turbines cost?

The cost of wind farms has dropped 30% in the last four years. Those currently being commissioned are at record low prices - selling for £39.65 per megawatt hour.

By comparison the latest commission costs for gas were £50 per megawatt hour - these are predicted prices and don't reflect the current market prices which have risen significantly so future commissioned costs could be even higher.