Many mourn passing of disabilities advocate

Dec. 7—FRANKLIN — Colleagues and friends mourned the sudden passing this week of Jeff Dickinson, 52, who, while struggling with his own impairments, served as a passionate leader in the disability rights community.

Since 1999, Dickinson had been director of advocacy for Granite State Independent Living.

He spoke out often at the State House in support of services to help afflicted residents to remain in their communities and not have to live in institutions.

Dickinson suffered from a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that began in his youth.

"He built deep relationships with state leaders that allowed GSIL consumers and the entire disabled community to have a voice of a true advocate," GSIL posted in a tribute to Dickinson on Facebook.

"Jeff was a shining example of grace and had a knack for persuasion with lawmakers... just ask them!"

Dickinson's brother, Andy, was the first to share the news on social media.

"Today is a sad and at the same time joyful day. Sadly, God called Jeffrey home last night. However, I am trying to be filled with joy because I am confident that he is in a place where muscular dystrophy has no hold over him any longer," his brother wrote Wednesday morning.

"I think everyone will agree that we are all better off for having known Jeff; he impacted so many lives over his almost 53 years."

A Wolfeboro native, Dickinson graduated from Kingswood Regional High School and went on to study at Bard College and the University of New Hampshire.

He also had taught social studies at Kingswood.

Within a day of Dickinson's passing, hundreds had posted memories of him on his Facebook page.

"Jeff was so smart and such a skilled and persuasive advocate and also had a terrific sense of humor that I always enjoyed," recalled Sarah Mattson Dustin, executive director of New Hampshire Legal Assistance.

"I feel lucky to have had him as a colleague."

Rebecca Hutchinson of Deerfield was a former Democratic member of the New Hampshire House and town selectman.

"Jeff was the best, most balanced, most articulate advocate for people with disabilities that I ever worked with," Hutchinson said.

"New Hampshire will be much poorer with him gone."

Maggie Fogarty of Dover has served as program director for the American Friends Services Committee.

"Oh, I am so sad to read this news. Jeff was so smart and effective as an advocate, and a warm, gracious presence," Fogarty said.

Steven Bunker said he lived next door to Dickinson and remembered his model car collection and his love of driving fast.

"He didn't like to be called an inspiration but he really was. I imagine he has a fleet of really fast cars now and is already enjoying his eternal life in heaven," Bunker said.

Joshua Belcher said he got to known him when they both attended Bard College.

"We were hall mates and I lived with Jeff for a while in a tiny dorm room. I remember his wit and humor more than anything. He always had us belly laughing and having great times. He added so much to my days there," Belcher recalled.

A few weeks ago, Gabrielle Smith Grossman said Dickinson presented her with the GSIL Advocacy Award.

"We laughed and celebrated together as we committed to continue our disability justice work. He'll always be an incredible teacher and inspiration for the disability community, and we'll continue working hard at the State House to make positive change," Grossman added.

Many friends also noted Dickinson was an animal rights advocate and for many years relied on service dogs to help him. Aspen was his last canine partner.

klandrigan@unionleader.com