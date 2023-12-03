We have so many Myrtle Beach stories to tell — and we need your help

Dear Readers -

At The Sun News, we’re committed to providing unbiased news that is essential to our community.

In this past year, our reporting team has impacted our community with stories including these:

We know our community needs more. But today’s marketplace realities limit the depth and breadth of our journalism. To expand our coverage, we need your help.

We hope you will consider a tax-deductible contribution to help us better serve Horry County. Gifts of any size make a difference.

You can donate through myrtlebeachonline.com/donate. Or, if you prefer to send a check, please put Myrtle Beach in the memo line and mail it to 1601 Alhambra Blvd., Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95816. Please include your email address.

Your support keeps us at the forefront of our community, bringing you the news that matters most. Thank you for being an essential part of our mission.

Sincerely,

Chris Segal