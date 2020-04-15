How Many Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Lorne Jacobson for CA$197k worth of shares, at about CA$1.97 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Chairman of the Board Lorne Jacobson bought CA$76k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about CA$3.2m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.