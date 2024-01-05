Many NJ members of Congress are supporting Tammy Murphy for Senate. Here are some reasons

When New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced in November that she planned to seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez, political leaders from across the state jumped at the chance to endorse her.

From the outset, critics have pointed out the benefit Murphy will receive in the race given that she is married to the state’s top Democrat, Gov. Phil Murphy. Even Menendez publicly noted that the governor’s call for his resignation could be viewed as a ploy to clear the field for his candidate wife.

First Lady Tammy Murphy speaks at the Hispanic heritage month celebration at Drumthwacket on Sept. 26, 2023, in Princeton.

That didn’t stop several members of the New Jersey congressional delegation — all Democrats, of course — from endorsing Murphy instead of their colleague Rep. Andy Kim, who announced his candidacy in September.

Tammy Murphy has support from much of the NJ delegation

Why?

Well, the reasons vary. Some members of the delegation said they made the decision because they know Murphy personally. Some pointed to the work she has done during her husband’s administration. And some said they support her simply because she asked.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer was the first to endorse Murphy's candidacy, just two days after her announcement. Rep. Donald Norcross, Rep. Frank Pallone, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., Rep. Donald Payne Jr. and Rep. Mikie Sherrill followed suit on Nov. 20, three days later.

What did members of the delegation say about Murphy's candidacy?

When asked why he felt Murphy was the right fit for the job, Gottheimer only referred to his statement and didn’t expand on what she would bring to the table for New Jersey residents.

Norcross said he has known her for a number of years and that when they first met they talked about “kitchen table issues."

“I first met with her when we were dealing with child care. I mentioned that I was a single father," Norcross said. "Child care is a difference between being able to take care of your child and being in a poorhouse. The idea of her being focused on that very early on told me the type of person she is.”

Norcross also said he likes Kim and they “work well together, but he never asked for my support.”

Another veteran of the delegation, Pallone, said he endorsed Murphy because he has “been working with her for a number of years” and knew the Murphys “long before the governor ran.”

As for why Murphy and not Kim, Pallone said he’s “worked with her a lot, so it'll be very easy for me to work with her and to prioritize a lot of the same issues that I care about, particularly with regard to health care.”

Sherrill is the only woman on the delegation to endorse Murphy and noted that she partners most frequently with female Senate colleagues because they focus on the same issues.

Sherrill did say that “Congressman Kim is a fantastic member of Congress” and that she has worked with him for years on the House Armed Services Committee. But federal representatives, she said, “have to sort of pick and choose those areas where you're really going to push in on” and that Murphy has gone to her district when she’s gotten money for child care centers and to support the state and the child care endeavors.

Pascrell, a mainstay of the North Jersey political scene, said he feels there are “good candidates” and that Murphy can “stand on her own two feet” because she “cares about people, particularly cares about children and seniors.”

