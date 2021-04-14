Many say now is the time to fight racial bias in foster care

This 2021 photo provided by Bridgette Griffin shows her and her daughter, Aubrey Faith Griffin, on Aubrey's third birthday at their home in Atlanta. Griffin, adopted Aubrey from foster care and been a foster parent to many other children, including teenage girls and babies. Though she thrives on being a foster mom, she sees traces of racism ingrained in the child-welfare system. "You see the difference in the courts - two kids coming in for the same type of neglect,” she said, “The judge looks at them differently, the social workers deal with them differently. There’s more sympathy for the white parents, unfortunately. ... It’s not fair.” (Bridgette Griffin via AP)
DAVID CRARY
·5 min read

Cheri Williams looks back with regret at the start of her career as a child welfare caseworker in 1998. Systemic racism is a major reason why.

“I removed probably about 100 kids from their homes in the 15 months I was an investigator … a lot of them were children of color,” said Williams, who's now a vice president of one of the largest adoption and foster care agencies in the United States.

“Decades later, I realized how much harm I personally have caused," she said. “We’ve learned so much more of the value of supporting families, about implicit bias.”

Bias and racism are widespread in the child welfare system. Black children are taken into foster care at a disproportionately high rate and languish longer before being adopted, reunited with their parents or aging out of the system.

Williams oversees domestic programs for Bethany Christian Services, which released a report Wednesday detailing racial disparities in its programs for the first time and joining in broader calls to combat them. As Black families reel from the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation confronts racial injustice, Bethany’s leaders and others connected to the child welfare system believe the moment has come for fundamental changes, notably through better support for at-risk families so fewer children are removed from their homes on the grounds of neglect.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to say let’s stop the madness of unnecessarily removing kids,” said Ira Lustbader, chief program officer and litigation director at the national advocacy group Children’s Rights. “This is an urgent racial justice issue.”

Bethany's report is the first large-scale study of its foster care work based on a racial breakdown of the children. The study reviewed hundreds of cases from programs in four cities — Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan — comparing trends during the pandemic with those from 2019.

Among the findings: Black children accounted for 32% of the children in Bethany’s programs, compared with 13% of the overall U.S. child population. And compared with white, multiracial and Hispanic children, Black children had the lowest rate of reunification with their biological parents — 19%.

Bethany offered several recommendations, notably that governments at all levels should expand support for at-risk families before a child is removed and intensify efforts to reunify children if they are removed.

Bethany also urged a reevaluation of a 1994 federal law that prohibits child welfare organizations from considering race as a basis for rejecting people who want to adopt or be foster parents.

A major purpose of the law was to enable more white families to adopt Black children from foster care, but Williams said this ostensibly colorblind philosophy “can cause a lot of harm to children of color.”

“It’s been a source of great pain if there wasn't space in their families to have conversations about race,” she said, urging changes in the law so that social workers can assess the ability of parents to undertake a transracial adoption.

Among Black adults who adopt Black children from foster care, there’s often a keen awareness of the system's racial inequities.

Leslie Eason, 42, an attorney in Atlanta, has adopted a teenager from a group home and is close to completing the adoption of one of his friends. Both are 17.

“I don’t want to criticize people who are trying to do good, but I think these group homes are terrible places,” Eason said. “It ends up being a place of last resort, with no resources to help these youths become the people they need to become.”

Another Atlanta woman, Bridgette Griffin, has adopted a 3-year-old Black girl from foster care and been a foster parent to many other children, including teenage girls and babies.

Griffin had two stints in foster care as a child, totaling about 12 years, before she left the system at 19 and worked for several years in a strip club. Things changed after she started volunteering at a group home and enjoyed working with the girls.

Though she thrives on being a foster mom, she sees traces of racism ingrained in the child welfare system.

“You see the difference in the courts — two kids coming in for the same type of neglect,” she said. “The judge looks at them differently, the social workers deal with them differently. There’s more sympathy for the white parents, unfortunately. ... It’s not fair.”

Bethany was founded in Michigan in 1944, initially operating an orphanage in Grand Rapids before expanding into adoption and foster care. It now provides services in more than 30 states and nearly a dozen countries.

It is the nation’s largest evangelical Christian child welfare agency, and over the decades, was viewed warily by some children’s rights advocates for policies they perceived as too heavily focused on adoption instead of family preservation. Bethany has evolved in recent years, ending its international adoption programs and announcing that it would begin serving LGBTQ parents nationwide.

“Bethany historically has been an exclusive organization,” Williams said. “We’ve been on a journey to being a much more inclusive one … realizing the value of keeping families together and broadening the coalition of people we're engaging.”

Vivek Sankaran, a University of Michigan law professor who advocates for the rights of children and parents in child welfare cases, said Bethany’s report “gives me hope that we are finally recognizing the harms we have inflicted on families.”

“We need unlikely voices like Bethany to spark this conversation,” he added.

Sankaran says the pandemic has exposed the structural inequities Black people face in housing, employment and criminal justice, which “are the dynamics that drive families into the foster care system.”

He noted that the areas of his hometown of Ann Arbor hardest hit by COVID-19 were Black neighborhoods that also accounted for most of the city’s child welfare cases.

“Child welfare agencies cannot address this on their own,” he said. “They need to link up with other agencies and come up with a more holistic plan.”

Angelo McClain, CEO of the National Association of Social Workers, said there’s been a surge of concern within his organization about racial issues, prompting a series of virtual town halls for members about racism, white privilege and police reform.

“People are trying to leverage this moment to bring about change,” McClain said.

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd associate invokes 5th Amendment, will not testify in Chauvin trial

    Morries Hall, one of the passengers in George Floyd's car before his arrest, will not testify in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after being permitted to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.Why it matters: The presiding judge denied the defense's subpoena of Morries Hall, thwarting their hopes of shedding more light on Floyd's past drug use. Chauvin's lawyers have sought to argue that Floyd's opioid use may have contributed to heart failure and ultimately his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “If Mr. Hall puts himself in that car, he exposes himself to constructive possession charges," argued Adrienne Cousins, Hall's attorney.“I am fearful of criminal charges going forward. I have open charges that are not settled yet," Hall told the judge. The big picture: Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, previously testified that Hall had sold drugs to Floyd in the past, per the New York Times. At the time of Floyd's death, there were already outstanding warrants out for Hall's arrest on "felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault and felony drug possession," according to the Times.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prosecutor Knocks Defense Expert's Claim That Deadly Force Not Used In George Floyd Arrest

    Barry Brodd, a use-of-force consultant, also denied that officer Derek Chauvin's knee was ever on Floyd's neck.

  • Columbia man who doused ex with gas and set her on fire gets 70 years in prison

    The man was sentenced to 30 years on the attempted murder charge and 40 years on the arson charge, to be served consecutively.

  • Mom Gives Toddler Painful Rash While Trying to 'Make Her Look Pretty' With Makeup

    One of the most important jobs parents have is instilling confidence in their children. We do this in all sorts of ways (like making sure they know how much we value what they have to say), but one tried-and-true method is teaching our children that looks aren’t everything. Unfortunately, it sounds like one mom missed […]

  • Gerren Taylor Dies: Star Of BET Reality Series ‘Baldwin Hills’ Was 30

    Gerren Taylor, who was the star of BET’s Baldwin Hills, has died. Taylor died Sunday morning; she was 30 years old. Though no cause of death has been confirmed, the reality television star battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, according to Essence. However, it’s uncertain if Taylor’s condition […]

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • This Is Us writers break down Randall and Kevin's painful conversation about race

    Jon Dorsey, who wrote "Brotherly Love," and Kay Oyegun, who directed the episode, take you inside the brothers' raw and revelatory reunion.

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Does Birth Order Really Determine Personality? Here's What the Research Says

    It took that sense of pity for me to realize that I could try to uncover the basis of my ideas about the personality traits of first and second children—and whether there was anything to them. It was 1874, and Francis Galton, an intellectual all-rounder and a half cousin of Charles Darwin, published English Men of Science: Their Nature and Nurture. In his book, he profiled 180 prominent scientists, and in the course of his research Galton noticed something peculiar: among his subjects, firstborns were overrepresented.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Biden to address U.S. Congress as lawmakers consider infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will speak to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on April 28, accepting an invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat. "The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office," the White House said in a prepared statement. The speech will give Biden, 78, an opportunity to deliver a sales pitch to millions of Americans for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which is the subject of a partisan debate in Congress.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Johnson & Johnson 'pause' adds new wrinkle in Biden's vaccination plans

    Just days after Johnson & Johnson announced that 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine had been contaminated at a Baltimore plant, federal officials recommended that states stop using that vaccine altogether, citing reports of blood clots.

  • NAACP calls to end qualified immunity in Virginia after police officer pepper-sprayed Black and Latino Army officer

    A Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer during a traffic stop in December has been fired.

  • Exclusive: Toshiba CEO faced board ouster before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba board members planned to oust CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, telling him the day before the offer was announced they would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. While the board had not formally started the process of replacing Kurumatani, the plan was already in motion, the three said.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.