Many Oklahomans experiencing food insecurity

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — As food insecurity is becoming a growing problem throughout the state, an El Reno restaurant is stepping up to make sure hundreds of Oklahomans have full bellies this Thanksgiving.

“We’re called to serve, and that’s what we’re gonna share with people and that’s what we need to do,” said Javier Pecina, the owner of Pecina’s Mexican Cafe located on S. Choctaw Road.

His family’s incredible generosity is something many in El Reno are certainly thankful for this holiday.

“They care about people and we need more of it,” said Delbert Dougherty.

This is the fourth year the Pecina’s handed out free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community. On Thursday, they provided 500.

“Last year they [my teenagers] told me, you know, oh, this lady was in tears. She told me her husband passed away and she was alone,” said Rosalia Pecina. “I’m like… That’s why we do this.”

The family insists it’s a small gesture, but it’s having a massive impact.

“There’s a lot of people out there hungry now. I used to be one of them when I was younger,” said Jacob Whitecrow. “So, I know how it is to go hungry.”

Whitecrow isn’t alone.

According to Stacy Dykstra, the CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, more than 560,000 Oklahomans are considered food insecure, and about a third of those are children.

“It is a huge challenge,” said Dykstra. “We’re the fifth hungriest state in the nation and that means that there are more people, a larger percentage of people who find themselves facing hunger from day to day.”

She said while holidays like Thanksgiving illuminate the severity of the problem, they also bring out the selflessness of Oklahomans.

“What we see is the community really coming together to try to make sure everyone gets that Thanksgiving meal, which is really special to see,” said Dykstra.

The Regional Food Bank serves 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma. For information about how to donate, click here.

