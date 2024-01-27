'So many options': Gobs fans pack The Johnstown Galleria for annual ode to homegrown sweet

Jan. 27—Surrounded by sweet treats on Saturday, Jean Costlow had an armful of gobs — and difficult decisions to make.

"There's just so many options," the Portage woman said, browsing for the right gluten-free options to ship to a friend in Houston.

She was far from alone on Saturday.

At one end of The Johnstown Galleria, there were thousands of gobs — and perhaps just as many people eager to give them a try.

"Oh, My Gob!" — the mall's annual festival for fans of Johnstown's regionally famous cream-filled confections — returned for its 15th year on Saturday.

A crowd of hundreds were already gathered around lines of vendor booths at 10 a.m. awaiting the chance to pick from a wide range of flavors and styles — from traditional chocolate to pistachio, cinnamon roll and carrot cake.

Amy Robertson, who operates Amy's Sweet Treats in Salisbury, Somerset County, loaded down her Chevy Equinox with 520 gobs to sell on Saturday.

"We almost sold out within an hour," Robertson said.

That might have surprised Robertson more, if she hadn't had similar success in 2023.

"It's an hour drive, but it's worth the trip," Robertson said. "The community response is just so good."

Sheryl Melville, of Kinsey's Kookies in Seward, agreed.

This was her third year at the event. Melville said she baked more than 3,000 gobs.

It wasn't just the fact her stock was rapidly dwindling at 11 a.m. Saturday that had Melville smiling, it's the community exposure, she said.

As a small-town business owner, Melville said her family's bakery has grown one satisfied customer at a time.

"I'm still trying to get my name out there in the community," Melville said.

That's a lot easier when there's a line of people 25 feet long picking out gobs, lady locks and other sweets.

Valerie Kleinert and her husband, Brad, brought their family from Rockwood to stock up.

"We want to be here at 10 a.m. when it starts," Valerie Kleinert said, "or they could be all sold out."

Valerie Kleinert raved about this year's bounty, which included lemon and "wonderful" molasses gobs.

"This is a great event," said Johnstown resident Lonnie Rietscha, while hunting down cannoli.

Nearby, Costlow was making her final selections and looking to Platt Out Jonesin' Bakery founder Susie Platt for the right choice.

"You can find gobs all of the time, but there's nowhere else you can find this many options — and this fresh," Costlow said.