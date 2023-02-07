‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground

Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.

A woman named Kendra Bonner told News Center 7 Tuesday that the 14-year-old boy in the video is her son and the adult in the video is the principal at Wogaman Middle School.

>> RELATED: ‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school

A Dayton police incident report also identifies Bonner’s son and the principal as the ones in the video.

“I just feel like if he done this to my son, how many other students have you done this to?” Bonner said.

The police report says Bonner’s son was suspended from school and was not supposed to be on school property when he felt he had to defend his cousin from being “jumped” by other students.

Dayton police confirmed with News Center 7 the are investigating the incident but right now no one is facing charges.



