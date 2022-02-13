Many Ottawa residents infuriated with protesters

Reuters

A pandemic-driven exodus of young families out of Canada's largest cities has depleted a core age group of workers from the already tight labor market, which experts say risks accelerating wage inflation in certain industries. Leading the rush out of Canada's big cities were children under 10 and millennials, or young families, Reuters analysis of official data shows, many who moved to smaller cities or rural areas in search of more space to live and work. Intraprovincial migration data from the federal government released last month shows 64,000 people left Greater Toronto for smaller locales within their own province from 2020 to 2021, while Greater Montreal lost 40,000, a sharp acceleration of an existing trend.