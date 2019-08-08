How Many Panda Green Energy Group Limited (HKG:686) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Panda Green Energy Group Limited (HKG:686), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
Panda Green Energy Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$4.3b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 686.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Panda Green Energy Group?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors own 26% of Panda Green Energy Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Panda Green Energy Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Panda Green Energy Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Panda Green Energy Group
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Panda Green Energy Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just HK$4.3b, and insiders have HK$150m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 30% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 686. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 39%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
