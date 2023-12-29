How many passengers rode the Bristol-PVD emergency ferry this week? Here's the numbers

Nearly 1,500 total boat rides, around 210 per day, were taken between Bristol and Providence in the first week of emergency ferry service launched in response to the sudden shutdown of Interstate 195 West, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

The ferry is intended to provide an alternative to driving across the Seekonk River while half of the Washington Bridge is closed for repairs and traffic congestion is significantly worse than normal.

Interest in the emergency ferry has varied widely

Usage of the ferry, which runs every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., has varied widely.

On the first day of service, Thursday, Dec. 21, riders made 162 trips.

That climbed to 361 trips on Saturday, Dec. 23, before plunging to 28 trips the next day, which was Christmas Eve. The ferry did not run on Monday, which was Christmas.

Dec. 26, Boxing Day, was the busiest day for the ferry, with 422 trips taken, suggesting interest in the boat was building.

But on Thursday, Dec. 28, ridership was back down to 49 trips. The weather, featuring lots of rain, may have contributed to low ferry usage on Thursday.

The commuter ferry between Bristol and Providence to alleviate traffic on the Washington Bridge began running Thursday morning with fairly low ridership.

Ferry usage may increase next week when schools resume classes for the first time since the boats started running, many workers return from holiday season vacations and delays on Interstate 195 increase again.

However, it is not clear that ridership is being driven by commuters and some people may be taking the ferry for vacation sightseeing.

How much is the ferry costing the state per person, and could it end?

The Department of Transportation has contracted with three ferry owners – SeaStreak, Interstate Navigation and Rhode Island Fast Ferry – to provide trips every 20 minutes.

The 98-day contracts with those companies cost the state up to $50,700 per day, not including the cost of fuel and setting up the docks on either end of the route. The state has budgeted $1.2 million for fuel over the three months of the contracts, plus $358,000 for barge rental and setup.

If fuel costs are factored in, the ferry is now costing the state around $318 per passenger trip.

It is not clear yet how long the ferry will run and whether it will last until the end of the contracts in April or until the westbound span of the bridge is fixed.

RIDOT has the option to cancel the contracts with two-week notice and has said it will evaluate operations each day based on demand.

Daily Bristol-to-Providence ferry ridership:

12/21: 16212/22: 11612/23: 36112/24: 2812/26: 42212/27: 32712/28: 49

