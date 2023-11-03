Many Paths: Working to build the community we envision for Galesburg

We are swirling and coming together in new and exciting ways. We are meeting in attempts to make Galesburg the community we envision.

We are determined not to be defined by a majority of the city council. We did not, nor will we ever, stand by when they were determined to turn Lake Storey into a playground for the rich, and undoubtedly, mainly white residents, living in $350,000 dollar homes. We moved away from that years ago when we ended separate beaches for Black people and white people. Most of us have no intention of going back to that.

We are not going to remain silent while they propose rules that limit us to three minutes of public speaking time to express ourselves at council meetings or want us to hold our remarks until after they make their decisions.

We ask them for a youth-senior center that they owe us. For a center that can unite us. For a center that we can be proud of. A center we can go to in times of need and disaster. A center where we can get information and have much needed socialization with others.

Yet they stand in the way of a majority asking for a center. They express fiscal irresponsibility, stating we don’t have the money, which we do. They are apparently emotionally unable to comprehend the good a center could do.

They appoint a task force stacked against the center, hoping to show how fair they are. We will not fall for this tomfoolery. We are not a community that is going to allow this to happen. We will find a way.

We are not a community that should be ranking roads and parking lots above our citizens’ needs. We have a recent poll that suggests just that. The poll, if anything, points out the work that needs to be done by the rest of us. It is unacceptable to place roads and parking lots about the needs of the homeless. Or the need to confront exploiting landlords.

We are not a community that is going to stand by and watch monies pumped into our streets and parking lots when children are going to bed hungry at night, or when companies are pricing heating and cooling our homes out of many people’s reaches. We will not be satisfied until we are assured that an elderly person can get at least one warm meal a day. Or that people with emotional-mental struggles cannot get immediate help.

No one will move to Galesburg because we have nice streets. We could put heating coils under all our streets, assuring a nice, clear pathway in the winter, but still, few, if any, would move here for that reason.

People will move here for a safe community where they can trust allowing their children to play in the backyard. We need to provide good, open, transparent schools, where our children can learn all of the truth, not just select portions.

We need to be able to assure new residents that we have places where their children can go to socialize with other kids. Where they can hear stories from their elders, perhaps even sharing a meal with them.

I think we can rise above the noise being created by the few. We need to bring a lot of our efforts together. We have a lot of groups, with a lot of good people, targeting many of the issues this community needs to face.

Many of our groups are too small, unable to effectively fight “the good fight.” Sometimes we hear people claim it is too hard to build a consensus when the group is too big. They feel being too transparent is a liability.

Having been schooled in systems theory, I categorically disagree with this. If our leadership is effective, large is a great opportunity. We need to step out from behind closed doors and be completely transparent in our desires and intentions.

We need to speak clearly for what we want, straight-forward for what we will accept, unwavering for our respect for everyone, while making it clear we disagree with their ideology.

We need to bring our voices together in solidarity to strengthen our message, which despite the harsh realities that we face, remains consistent with compassion, love, and hope that we can make life better for ourselves and our neighbors.

Bruce Weik, was a longtime columnist for The Zephyr, and is co-creator of Many Paths Galesburg since 2019.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Many Paths: Galesburg community is building, getting stronger