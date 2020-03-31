'So many patients dying': Doctors say NYC public hospitals reeling from coronavirus

A doctor at a major public hospital in New York City described having worn a single N95 mask, a critical tool in protection from the coronavirus, for an entire week. Normally, the Brooklyn doctor would change it after every visit with a patient. Colleague after colleague, including nurses and residents, have been falling sick with the virus. Patients were coming in for unrelated health issues and suddenly testing positive for coronavirus after coming to the hospital.

"The situation is quite horrible and they're saying we haven't hit the peak yet and we're doing all sorts of crazy things to keep up," the doctor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. "We're having so many patients dying."

The doctor said medical staff have been fighting over rationed personal protective equipment, pediatric doctors have been asked to care for patients in their 70s and 80s, orthopedic doctors and cardiologists have been asked to help treat coronavirus patients and urologists have been working as senior intensive care unit staff.

o

"They're pulling in doctors from everywhere to deal with the patient load,'' the doctor said. "It's changed the way the whole hospital culture operates."

The doctor said the pandemic was ravaging a public hospital that was "already underresourced and underfunded," showing a critical weakness in the health care system as coronavirus cases continue to overwhelm medical facilities that often serve vulnerable populations.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

"We don't have enough access to supplies on a regular basis, let alone when there is a crisis," the doctor said.

"We are overwhelmed, extremely tired, working extremely long hours and it's becoming in some cases dangerous because it's not enough," the doctor said. "Mistakes can be made and certain things can be missed."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he believed public hospitals would face "the greatest stress" in the fight against the coronavirus and urged other medical facilities to share resources, staff and supplies to help them. He also called on hospitals to take on patients from overwhelmed facilities.

"No one hospital has the resources to handle this," he said during a news conference Monday afternoon at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, which has been converted into a field hospital.

Cuomo called on the state's hospitals to work together as one system and said the state was centralizing the buying and distribution of supplies and creating a stockpile in anticipation of the apex of cases.

He said that as one hospital starts to overload, patients should be moved to facilities that have available space and that this should be done on a daily basis. Eventually, as more and more hospitals hit capacity, Cuomo said that the public and private hospital systems "should work together to share the load."

"The public system I think is going to face the greatest stress," Cuomo said.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 36,000 known cases of COVID-19 in New York City and 790 deaths. Queens and Brooklyn remain the hardest hit boroughs, with nearly 12,000 cases and nearly 6,000 cases respectively.

The doctor in Brooklyn said what was especially concerning was how quickly vulnerable coronavirus patients could take a sharp turn for the worse.

Image: Nurses protest inadequate personal protective equipment supplies outside of the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on March 28, 2020. (Kathy Willens / AP) More

"They're talking to you, they're fine, next you know they're gone," the doctor said.

Public hospitals were already more likely to treat vulnerable populations, such as people without health insurance and those with complicating factors, the doctor said

The source described treating a patient in their 40s with minimal complicating factors needing to be sent to the intensive care unit and "numerous" patients in their 60s, 70s and 80s needing to be intubated.

Last week, two nurses in New York died of the coronavirus. One of them was an assistant nursing manager with the Mount Sinai Health System, a nonprofit hospital system.