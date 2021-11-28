How many people in your area are vaccinated against COVID? Here’s a ZIP by ZIP report

DeAsia Paige
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by ZIP code and updates the data weekly. How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your ZIP code?

As of Wednesday, 466,520 of the 660,225 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe, Randolph and other surrounding counties in southwestern Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state health department’s vaccination tracker does not account for vaccinations provided by federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Veterans Health and the Bureau of Prisons. Those vaccinations are not included in the data listed below.

Here are the vaccination rates in southwestern Illinois ZIP codes as of Wednesday, according to the state health department:

  • East St. Louis (62204) — 1,691 people fully vaccinated, or 21.26% of the population

  • Centreville (62207) — 2,325 people fully vaccinated, or 26.09% of the population

  • East St. Louis (62201) — 2,087 people fully vaccinated, or 27.57% of the population

  • Venice (62090) — 364 people fully vaccinated, or 28.15% of the population

  • Cahokia (62206) — 4,452 people fully vaccinated, or 29.44.% of the population

  • South Roxana (62087) — 700 people fully vaccinated, or 32.23% of the population

  • Madison (62060) — 1,483 people fully vaccinated, or 32.34% of the population

  • Hartford (62048) — 589 people fully vaccinated, or 32.2% of the population

  • Chester (62233) — 3,171 people fully vaccinated, or 32.76% of the population

  • Irvington (62848) — 238 people fully vaccinated, or 33.24% of the population

  • Scott Air Force Base (62225) — 1,723 people fully vaccinated, or 33.6% of the population

  • Centreville (62203) — 2,808 people fully vaccinated, or 33.98% of the population

  • New Douglas (62074) — 462 people fully vaccinated, or 34.66% of the population

  • Prairie du Rocher (62277) — 483 people fully vaccinated, or 35.44% of the population

  • Lenzburg (62255) — 445 people fully vaccinated, or 34.79% of the population

  • Tilden (62292) — 304 people fully vaccinated, or 34.35% of the population

  • East Carondelet (62240) — 637 people fully vaccinated, or 36.88% of the population

  • Brooklyn (62059) — 163 people fully vaccinated, or 36.06% of the population

  • Dupo (62239) —1,798 people fully vaccinated, or 38.13% of the population

  • East St. Louis (62205) — 3,109 people fully vaccinated, or 38.83% of the population

  • Richview (62877) — 229 people fully vaccinated, or 39.83% of the population

  • Evansville (62242) — 576 people fully vaccinated, or 39.86% of the population

  • Rockwood (62280) — 183 people fully vaccinated, or 41.12% of the population

  • Livingston (62058) — 319 people fully vaccinated, or 42.14% of the population

  • Sorento (62086) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 42.2% of the population

  • Pocahontas (62275) — 1,578 people fully vaccinated, or 42.59% of the population

  • Baldwin (62217) — 323 people fully vaccinated, or 43.18% of the population

  • Greenville (62246) — 4,292 people fully vaccinated, or 43.28% of the population

  • New Athens (62264) — 1,624 people fully vaccinated, or 43.36% of the population

  • Beckemeyer (62219) — 415 people fully vaccinated, or 43.5% of the population

  • Smithboro (62284) — 239 people fully vaccinated, or 43.53% of the population

  • Cottage Hills (62018) — 1,324 people fully vaccinated, or 43.64% of the population

  • Mulberry Grove (62262) — 660 people fully vaccinated, or 43.91% of the population

  • Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) — 18,791 people fully vaccinated, or 44.27% of the population

  • Sparta (62286) — 2,708 people fully vaccinated, or 44.32% of the population

  • Ashley (62808) — 644 people fully vaccinated, or 44.78% of the population

  • Steeleville (62288) — 1,399 people fully vaccinated, or 45.22% of the population

  • Keyesport (62253) — 264 people fully vaccinated, or 45.28% of the population

  • Bartelsto (62218) — 833 people fully vaccinated, or 45.77% of the population

  • Ellis Grove (62241) — 453 people fully vaccinated, or 45.8% of the population

  • Pierron (62273) — 135 people fully vaccinated, or 45.92% of the population

  • East Alton (62024) — 4,575 people fully vaccinated, or 46.14% of the population

  • Carlyle (62231) — 3,434 people fully vaccinated, or 46.18% of the population

  • Pinckneyville (62274) — 3,663 people fully vaccinated, or 46.62% of the population

  • Worden (62097) — 1,458 people fully vaccinated, or 47.58% of the population

  • Moro (62067) — 1,323 people fully vaccinated, or 48.02% of the population

  • Alton (62002) — 14,945 people fully vaccinated, or 48.12% of the population

  • Valmeyer (62295) — 746 people fully vaccinated, or 48.22% of the population

  • Coulterville (62237) — 1,183 people fully vaccinated, or 48.58% of the population

  • Marissa (62257) — 1,317 people fully vaccinated, or 49.18% of the population

  • Holyeton (62803) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 49.44% of the population

  • Red Bud (62278) — 3,263 people fully vaccinated, or 49.87% of the population

  • Roxana (62084) — 734 people fully vaccinated, or 50.14% of the population

  • Lebanon (62254) — 3,162 people fully vaccinated, or 50.25% of the population

  • Wood River (62095) — 5,255 people fully vaccinated, or 50.26% of the population

  • Bethalto (62010) — 5,830 people fully vaccinated, or 51.33% of the population

  • Hoffman (62250) — 237 people fully vaccinated, or 51.41% of the population

  • Addieville (62214) — 640 people fully vaccinated, or 51.53% of the population

  • Summerfield (62289) — 182 people fully vaccinated, or 51.85% of the population

  • Albers (62215) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 52.07% of the population

  • Collinsville (62234) — 16,984 people fully vaccinated, or 52.38% of the population

  • Belleville (62221) — 15,797 people fully vaccinated, or 52.75% of the population

  • Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) — 376 people fully vaccinated, or 52.81% of the population

  • Okawville/Covington (62271) — 1,147 people fully vaccinated, or 53.27% of the population

  • New Baden (62265) — 2,348 people fully vaccinated, or 53.47% of the population

  • Alhambra (62001) — 964 people fully vaccinated, or 53.67% of the population

  • Columbia (62236) — 7,397 people fully vaccinated, or 53.77% of the population

  • Hecker (62248) — 222 people fully vaccinated, or 56.78% of the population

  • Nashville (62263) — 2,796 people fully vaccinated, or 55.54% of the population

  • Belleville (62220) — 10,186 people fully vaccinated, or 55.66% of the population

  • Fults (62244) — 508 people fully vaccinated, or 56.63% of the population

  • Caseyville (62232) — 3,829 people fully vaccinated, or 57.11% of the population

  • Millstadt (62260) — 4,235 people fully vaccinated, or 57.19% of the population

  • Godfrey (62035) — 9,450 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2% of the population

  • Fairview Heights (62208) — 9,449 people fully vaccinated, or 57.21% of the population

  • Saint Jacob (62281) — 1,557 people fully vaccinated, or 57.41% of the population

  • Belleville/Swansea (62226) — 16,474 people fully vaccinated, or 57.47% of the population

  • Highland (62249) — 8,955 people fully vaccinated, or 57.75% of the population

  • Belleville (62223) — 9,488 people fully vaccinated, or 58.18% of the population

  • Edwardsville (62025) — 19,974 people fully vaccinated, or 58.21% of the population

  • Freeburg (62243) — 3,374 people fully vaccinated, or 58.22% of the population

  • Dorsey (62021) — 539 people fully vaccinated, or 58.59% of the population

  • Germantown (62245) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 58.69% of the population

  • Trenton (62293) — 2,611 people fully vaccinated, or 58.98% of the population

  • Breese (62230) — 3,722 people fully vaccinated, or 59.28% of the population

  • Waterloo (62298) — 9,879 people fully vaccinated, or 59.48% of the population

  • Aviston (62216) — 1,632 people fully vaccinated, or 59.52% of the population

  • Troy (62294) — 8,716 people fully vaccinated, or 61.74% of the population

  • Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) — 5,738 people fully vaccinated, or 62.01% of the population

  • Smithton (62285) — 2,798 people fully vaccinated, or 63.07% of the population

  • Glen Carbon (62034) — 8,669 people fully vaccinated, or 63.43% of the population

  • Maryville (62062) — 5,156 people fully vaccinated, or 64.39% of the population

  • O’Fallon (62269) — 20,929 people fully vaccinated, or 65.34% of the population

  • Du Bois (62831) — 275 people fully vaccinated, or 66.75% of the population

  • Hamel (62046) — 527 people fully vaccinated, or 68.53% of the population

  • Radom (62876) — 115 people fully vaccinated, or 72.33% of the population

  • New Memphis (62266) — 64 people fully vaccinated, or 73.56% of the population

  • St. Libory (62282) — 338 people fully vaccinated, or 83.25% of the population

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

