How many people in your area are vaccinated against COVID? Here’s a ZIP by ZIP report

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by ZIP code and updates the data weekly. How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your ZIP code?

As of Wednesday, 466,520 of the 660,225 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe, Randolph and other surrounding counties in southwestern Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state health department’s vaccination tracker does not account for vaccinations provided by federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Veterans Health and the Bureau of Prisons. Those vaccinations are not included in the data listed below.

Here are the vaccination rates in southwestern Illinois ZIP codes as of Wednesday, according to the state health department:

East St. Louis (62204) — 1,691 people fully vaccinated, or 21.26% of the population

Centreville (62207) — 2,325 people fully vaccinated, or 26.09% of the population

East St. Louis (62201) — 2,087 people fully vaccinated, or 27.57% of the population

Venice (62090) — 364 people fully vaccinated, or 28.15% of the population

Cahokia (62206) — 4,452 people fully vaccinated, or 29.44.% of the population

South Roxana (62087) — 700 people fully vaccinated, or 32.23% of the population

Madison (62060) — 1,483 people fully vaccinated, or 32.34% of the population

Hartford (62048) — 589 people fully vaccinated, or 32.2% of the population

Chester (62233) — 3,171 people fully vaccinated, or 32.76% of the population

Irvington (62848) — 238 people fully vaccinated, or 33.24% of the population

Scott Air Force Base (62225) — 1,723 people fully vaccinated, or 33.6% of the population

Centreville (62203) — 2,808 people fully vaccinated, or 33.98% of the population

New Douglas (62074) — 462 people fully vaccinated, or 34.66% of the population

Prairie du Rocher (62277) — 483 people fully vaccinated, or 35.44% of the population

Lenzburg (62255) — 445 people fully vaccinated, or 34.79% of the population

Tilden (62292) — 304 people fully vaccinated, or 34.35% of the population

East Carondelet (62240) — 637 people fully vaccinated, or 36.88% of the population

Brooklyn (62059) — 163 people fully vaccinated, or 36.06% of the population

Dupo (62239) —1,798 people fully vaccinated, or 38.13% of the population

East St. Louis (62205) — 3,109 people fully vaccinated, or 38.83% of the population

Richview (62877) — 229 people fully vaccinated, or 39.83% of the population

Evansville (62242) — 576 people fully vaccinated, or 39.86% of the population

Rockwood (62280) — 183 people fully vaccinated, or 41.12% of the population

Livingston (62058) — 319 people fully vaccinated, or 42.14% of the population

Sorento (62086) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 42.2% of the population

Pocahontas (62275) — 1,578 people fully vaccinated, or 42.59% of the population

Baldwin (62217) — 323 people fully vaccinated, or 43.18% of the population

Greenville (62246) — 4,292 people fully vaccinated, or 43.28% of the population

New Athens (62264) — 1,624 people fully vaccinated, or 43.36% of the population

Beckemeyer (62219) — 415 people fully vaccinated, or 43.5% of the population

Smithboro (62284) — 239 people fully vaccinated, or 43.53% of the population

Cottage Hills (62018) — 1,324 people fully vaccinated, or 43.64% of the population

Mulberry Grove (62262) — 660 people fully vaccinated, or 43.91% of the population

Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) — 18,791 people fully vaccinated, or 44.27% of the population

Sparta (62286) — 2,708 people fully vaccinated, or 44.32% of the population

Ashley (62808) — 644 people fully vaccinated, or 44.78% of the population

Steeleville (62288) — 1,399 people fully vaccinated, or 45.22% of the population

Keyesport (62253) — 264 people fully vaccinated, or 45.28% of the population

Bartelsto (62218) — 833 people fully vaccinated, or 45.77% of the population

Ellis Grove (62241) — 453 people fully vaccinated, or 45.8% of the population

Pierron (62273) — 135 people fully vaccinated, or 45.92% of the population

East Alton (62024) — 4,575 people fully vaccinated, or 46.14% of the population

Carlyle (62231) — 3,434 people fully vaccinated, or 46.18% of the population

Pinckneyville (62274) — 3,663 people fully vaccinated, or 46.62% of the population

Worden (62097) — 1,458 people fully vaccinated, or 47.58% of the population

Moro (62067) — 1,323 people fully vaccinated, or 48.02% of the population

Alton (62002) — 14,945 people fully vaccinated, or 48.12% of the population

Valmeyer (62295) — 746 people fully vaccinated, or 48.22% of the population

Coulterville (62237) — 1,183 people fully vaccinated, or 48.58% of the population

Marissa (62257) — 1,317 people fully vaccinated, or 49.18% of the population

Holyeton (62803) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 49.44% of the population

Red Bud (62278) — 3,263 people fully vaccinated, or 49.87% of the population

Roxana (62084) — 734 people fully vaccinated, or 50.14% of the population

Lebanon (62254) — 3,162 people fully vaccinated, or 50.25% of the population

Wood River (62095) — 5,255 people fully vaccinated, or 50.26% of the population

Bethalto (62010) — 5,830 people fully vaccinated, or 51.33% of the population

Hoffman (62250) — 237 people fully vaccinated, or 51.41% of the population

Addieville (62214) — 640 people fully vaccinated, or 51.53% of the population

Summerfield (62289) — 182 people fully vaccinated, or 51.85% of the population

Albers (62215) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 52.07% of the population

Collinsville (62234) — 16,984 people fully vaccinated, or 52.38% of the population

Belleville (62221) — 15,797 people fully vaccinated, or 52.75% of the population

Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) — 376 people fully vaccinated, or 52.81% of the population

Okawville/Covington (62271) — 1,147 people fully vaccinated, or 53.27% of the population

New Baden (62265) — 2,348 people fully vaccinated, or 53.47% of the population

Alhambra (62001) — 964 people fully vaccinated, or 53.67% of the population

Columbia (62236) — 7,397 people fully vaccinated, or 53.77% of the population

Hecker (62248) — 222 people fully vaccinated, or 56.78% of the population

Nashville (62263) — 2,796 people fully vaccinated, or 55.54% of the population

Belleville (62220) — 10,186 people fully vaccinated, or 55.66% of the population

Fults (62244) — 508 people fully vaccinated, or 56.63% of the population

Caseyville (62232) — 3,829 people fully vaccinated, or 57.11% of the population

Millstadt (62260) — 4,235 people fully vaccinated, or 57.19% of the population

Godfrey (62035) — 9,450 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2% of the population

Fairview Heights (62208) — 9,449 people fully vaccinated, or 57.21% of the population

Saint Jacob (62281) — 1,557 people fully vaccinated, or 57.41% of the population

Belleville/Swansea (62226) — 16,474 people fully vaccinated, or 57.47% of the population

Highland (62249) — 8,955 people fully vaccinated, or 57.75% of the population

Belleville (62223) — 9,488 people fully vaccinated, or 58.18% of the population

Edwardsville (62025) — 19,974 people fully vaccinated, or 58.21% of the population

Freeburg (62243) — 3,374 people fully vaccinated, or 58.22% of the population

Dorsey (62021) — 539 people fully vaccinated, or 58.59% of the population

Germantown (62245) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 58.69% of the population

Trenton (62293) — 2,611 people fully vaccinated, or 58.98% of the population

Breese (62230) — 3,722 people fully vaccinated, or 59.28% of the population

Waterloo (62298) — 9,879 people fully vaccinated, or 59.48% of the population

Aviston (62216) — 1,632 people fully vaccinated, or 59.52% of the population

Troy (62294) — 8,716 people fully vaccinated, or 61.74% of the population

Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) — 5,738 people fully vaccinated, or 62.01% of the population

Smithton (62285) — 2,798 people fully vaccinated, or 63.07% of the population

Glen Carbon (62034) — 8,669 people fully vaccinated, or 63.43% of the population

Maryville (62062) — 5,156 people fully vaccinated, or 64.39% of the population

O’Fallon (62269) — 20,929 people fully vaccinated, or 65.34% of the population

Du Bois (62831) — 275 people fully vaccinated, or 66.75% of the population

Hamel (62046) — 527 people fully vaccinated, or 68.53% of the population

Radom (62876) — 115 people fully vaccinated, or 72.33% of the population

New Memphis (62266) — 64 people fully vaccinated, or 73.56% of the population

St. Libory (62282) — 338 people fully vaccinated, or 83.25% of the population

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.