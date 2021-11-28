How many people in your area are vaccinated against COVID? Here’s a ZIP by ZIP report
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by ZIP code and updates the data weekly. How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your ZIP code?
As of Wednesday, 466,520 of the 660,225 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe, Randolph and other surrounding counties in southwestern Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state health department’s vaccination tracker does not account for vaccinations provided by federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Veterans Health and the Bureau of Prisons. Those vaccinations are not included in the data listed below.
Here are the vaccination rates in southwestern Illinois ZIP codes as of Wednesday, according to the state health department:
East St. Louis (62204) — 1,691 people fully vaccinated, or 21.26% of the population
Centreville (62207) — 2,325 people fully vaccinated, or 26.09% of the population
East St. Louis (62201) — 2,087 people fully vaccinated, or 27.57% of the population
Venice (62090) — 364 people fully vaccinated, or 28.15% of the population
Cahokia (62206) — 4,452 people fully vaccinated, or 29.44.% of the population
South Roxana (62087) — 700 people fully vaccinated, or 32.23% of the population
Madison (62060) — 1,483 people fully vaccinated, or 32.34% of the population
Hartford (62048) — 589 people fully vaccinated, or 32.2% of the population
Chester (62233) — 3,171 people fully vaccinated, or 32.76% of the population
Irvington (62848) — 238 people fully vaccinated, or 33.24% of the population
Scott Air Force Base (62225) — 1,723 people fully vaccinated, or 33.6% of the population
Centreville (62203) — 2,808 people fully vaccinated, or 33.98% of the population
New Douglas (62074) — 462 people fully vaccinated, or 34.66% of the population
Prairie du Rocher (62277) — 483 people fully vaccinated, or 35.44% of the population
Lenzburg (62255) — 445 people fully vaccinated, or 34.79% of the population
Tilden (62292) — 304 people fully vaccinated, or 34.35% of the population
East Carondelet (62240) — 637 people fully vaccinated, or 36.88% of the population
Brooklyn (62059) — 163 people fully vaccinated, or 36.06% of the population
Dupo (62239) —1,798 people fully vaccinated, or 38.13% of the population
East St. Louis (62205) — 3,109 people fully vaccinated, or 38.83% of the population
Richview (62877) — 229 people fully vaccinated, or 39.83% of the population
Evansville (62242) — 576 people fully vaccinated, or 39.86% of the population
Rockwood (62280) — 183 people fully vaccinated, or 41.12% of the population
Livingston (62058) — 319 people fully vaccinated, or 42.14% of the population
Sorento (62086) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 42.2% of the population
Pocahontas (62275) — 1,578 people fully vaccinated, or 42.59% of the population
Baldwin (62217) — 323 people fully vaccinated, or 43.18% of the population
Greenville (62246) — 4,292 people fully vaccinated, or 43.28% of the population
New Athens (62264) — 1,624 people fully vaccinated, or 43.36% of the population
Beckemeyer (62219) — 415 people fully vaccinated, or 43.5% of the population
Smithboro (62284) — 239 people fully vaccinated, or 43.53% of the population
Cottage Hills (62018) — 1,324 people fully vaccinated, or 43.64% of the population
Mulberry Grove (62262) — 660 people fully vaccinated, or 43.91% of the population
Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) — 18,791 people fully vaccinated, or 44.27% of the population
Sparta (62286) — 2,708 people fully vaccinated, or 44.32% of the population
Ashley (62808) — 644 people fully vaccinated, or 44.78% of the population
Steeleville (62288) — 1,399 people fully vaccinated, or 45.22% of the population
Keyesport (62253) — 264 people fully vaccinated, or 45.28% of the population
Bartelsto (62218) — 833 people fully vaccinated, or 45.77% of the population
Ellis Grove (62241) — 453 people fully vaccinated, or 45.8% of the population
Pierron (62273) — 135 people fully vaccinated, or 45.92% of the population
East Alton (62024) — 4,575 people fully vaccinated, or 46.14% of the population
Carlyle (62231) — 3,434 people fully vaccinated, or 46.18% of the population
Pinckneyville (62274) — 3,663 people fully vaccinated, or 46.62% of the population
Worden (62097) — 1,458 people fully vaccinated, or 47.58% of the population
Moro (62067) — 1,323 people fully vaccinated, or 48.02% of the population
Alton (62002) — 14,945 people fully vaccinated, or 48.12% of the population
Valmeyer (62295) — 746 people fully vaccinated, or 48.22% of the population
Coulterville (62237) — 1,183 people fully vaccinated, or 48.58% of the population
Marissa (62257) — 1,317 people fully vaccinated, or 49.18% of the population
Holyeton (62803) — 533 people fully vaccinated, or 49.44% of the population
Red Bud (62278) — 3,263 people fully vaccinated, or 49.87% of the population
Roxana (62084) — 734 people fully vaccinated, or 50.14% of the population
Lebanon (62254) — 3,162 people fully vaccinated, or 50.25% of the population
Wood River (62095) — 5,255 people fully vaccinated, or 50.26% of the population
Bethalto (62010) — 5,830 people fully vaccinated, or 51.33% of the population
Hoffman (62250) — 237 people fully vaccinated, or 51.41% of the population
Addieville (62214) — 640 people fully vaccinated, or 51.53% of the population
Summerfield (62289) — 182 people fully vaccinated, or 51.85% of the population
Albers (62215) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 52.07% of the population
Collinsville (62234) — 16,984 people fully vaccinated, or 52.38% of the population
Belleville (62221) — 15,797 people fully vaccinated, or 52.75% of the population
Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) — 376 people fully vaccinated, or 52.81% of the population
Okawville/Covington (62271) — 1,147 people fully vaccinated, or 53.27% of the population
New Baden (62265) — 2,348 people fully vaccinated, or 53.47% of the population
Alhambra (62001) — 964 people fully vaccinated, or 53.67% of the population
Columbia (62236) — 7,397 people fully vaccinated, or 53.77% of the population
Hecker (62248) — 222 people fully vaccinated, or 56.78% of the population
Nashville (62263) — 2,796 people fully vaccinated, or 55.54% of the population
Belleville (62220) — 10,186 people fully vaccinated, or 55.66% of the population
Fults (62244) — 508 people fully vaccinated, or 56.63% of the population
Caseyville (62232) — 3,829 people fully vaccinated, or 57.11% of the population
Millstadt (62260) — 4,235 people fully vaccinated, or 57.19% of the population
Godfrey (62035) — 9,450 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2% of the population
Fairview Heights (62208) — 9,449 people fully vaccinated, or 57.21% of the population
Saint Jacob (62281) — 1,557 people fully vaccinated, or 57.41% of the population
Belleville/Swansea (62226) — 16,474 people fully vaccinated, or 57.47% of the population
Highland (62249) — 8,955 people fully vaccinated, or 57.75% of the population
Belleville (62223) — 9,488 people fully vaccinated, or 58.18% of the population
Edwardsville (62025) — 19,974 people fully vaccinated, or 58.21% of the population
Freeburg (62243) — 3,374 people fully vaccinated, or 58.22% of the population
Dorsey (62021) — 539 people fully vaccinated, or 58.59% of the population
Germantown (62245) — 993 people fully vaccinated, or 58.69% of the population
Trenton (62293) — 2,611 people fully vaccinated, or 58.98% of the population
Breese (62230) — 3,722 people fully vaccinated, or 59.28% of the population
Waterloo (62298) — 9,879 people fully vaccinated, or 59.48% of the population
Aviston (62216) — 1,632 people fully vaccinated, or 59.52% of the population
Troy (62294) — 8,716 people fully vaccinated, or 61.74% of the population
Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) — 5,738 people fully vaccinated, or 62.01% of the population
Smithton (62285) — 2,798 people fully vaccinated, or 63.07% of the population
Glen Carbon (62034) — 8,669 people fully vaccinated, or 63.43% of the population
Maryville (62062) — 5,156 people fully vaccinated, or 64.39% of the population
O’Fallon (62269) — 20,929 people fully vaccinated, or 65.34% of the population
Du Bois (62831) — 275 people fully vaccinated, or 66.75% of the population
Hamel (62046) — 527 people fully vaccinated, or 68.53% of the population
Radom (62876) — 115 people fully vaccinated, or 72.33% of the population
New Memphis (62266) — 64 people fully vaccinated, or 73.56% of the population
St. Libory (62282) — 338 people fully vaccinated, or 83.25% of the population
To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.