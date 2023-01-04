38

So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims

Matthew Loh
·4 min read
Workers at Beijing crematoriums said on December 16 they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in Covid cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays.
Workers at Beijing crematoriums said on December 16 they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in Covid cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Overwhelmed funeral homes in China are struggling with a deluge of deaths as the country exits its zero-COVID stance.

  • One facility is so busy that it's giving families only 5 to 10 minutes to mourn, per Bloomberg.

  • Demand for funeral services is so high that people are queuing outside funeral homes to sell their spots.

As a reopening China grapples with a tsunami of new COVID infections, its funeral parlours have become the latest industry under siege.

So many people are dying in Shanghai that one funeral home — handling five times more corpses than usual per day — is giving families only five to 10 minutes to mourn the dead in an unelaborate manner, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Longhua Funeral Home laid out bodies out on stretchers, allowing mourners to briefly pay their respects before being ushered away, the outlet wrote.

"The whole system is paralyzed right now," one Longhua employee told Bloomberg.

People on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, posted videos of long lines outside the funeral home, with one user saying at least thirty people had already started queuing at 2 a.m. on December 27. Insider could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

Demand for funeral services is so high that people started queuing outside crematoriums to sell their spots at marked up prices.

At Baoxing Funeral Parlor, another funeral home in Shanghai, local police on December 29 arrested 20 scalpers who were queuing "without the need for funeral services" and death certificates, the city's public security bureau said on December 30.

Even in Beijing, public services have been under enormous strain for weeks. Health authorities said on December 11 that emergency services were overwhelmed with more than 30,000 calls per day, according to Beijing Daily.

Chen Zhi, chief physician at the Beijing Emergency Medical Center, pleaded with residents to only call medical hotlines if they were critically ill. "Currently, the resources for answering emergency calls and dispatching ambulances are very tight," he said, per Beijing Daily.

A funeral worker put a body to a cart to be cremated at a crematorium in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on December 22, 2022.
A funeral worker put a body to a cart to be cremated at a crematorium in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on December 22, 2022.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

COVID death toll in China remains a mystery

The true number of China's deaths after its rapid reopening remains unknown. The central government only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID death toll, excluding patients with other pre-existing illnesses.

So far, official reports from the country's National Health Commission have only acknowledged six new coronavirus deaths since December 6 — when President Xi Jinping's administration announced a sudden rollback of its zero-COVID policy.

The official death tally for the entire pandemic — starting in 2019 — stood at 5,241 fatalities on December 24, 2022 when the count was last updated. On Christmas Day, the commission announced it would no longer provide daily updates to its coronavirus figures amid a deluge of new cases.

Data firms elsewhere in the world believe China's death toll could reach millions in a span of several months.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity estimated that 9,000 people were dying of COVID every day in China, and predicted a total death toll of 1.7 million from the start of the reopening until April.

Another analysis firm, Auckland-based Wigram Capital Advisors, warned that 1 million Chinese people would die of COVID during the winter.

Meanwhile, officials at China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in internal discussions that 250 million people were infected with COVID in the first 20 days of December. The Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. If true, those numbers contradict the government's latest official count of 348,000 infections.

The expected surge in infections among China's relatively COVID-vulnerable population has the rest of the world on guard. The US and Japan have imposed coronavirus test requirements on travelers from China, while Morocco has outright banned entry for all such travelers.

In response, Beijing lashed out at nations imposing travel restrictions, saying they "lack scientific basis" and calling them "excessive measures." Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference: "We firmly reject using COVID measures for political purposes and will take corresponding measures in response to varying situations based on the principle of reciprocity."

Longhua Funeral Home, Baoxing Funeral Parlor, and China's National Health Commission did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.

  • CEO of Silicon Valley drone company accused of peeping inside a women's restroom at a Panera Bread restaurant

    A group of bystanders tackled Eduardo Moreno, CEO of SeaDrone, before he was arrested, per the Mountain View Police Department.

  • Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position. “I write to inform you that the Speaker of the House Office located in the U.S.…

  • Florida alleged burglars call 911 for help 'moving their belongings,' get caught by owners: sheriff

    Florida law enforcement officials arrested two people after they called 911 to ask for assistance in "moving their belongings" from a house they were allegedly burglarizing.

  • California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations

    About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. State officials have denied 103 people, closed three incomplete applications and are processing 153 others — but they say it’s difficult to verify the applications as many records have been lost or destroyed. Two groups of people are eligible for the money: Those sterilized by the government during the so-called eugenics movement that peaked during the 1930s and a smaller group who were victimized while in state prisons about a decade ago.

  • A Wisconsin family found themselves stranded in Newark and missed out on their $17,000 Royal Caribbean cruise after Southwest and United canceled their flights

    Noam Littman of Appleton, New Jersey says his family is now "hesitant" to plan a trip like this again.

  • "The Movie Was So Bad, It Fully Hurt My Soul": 19 Book-To-Movie Adaptations That Were Disappointing Enough That People's Souls Were Affected

    We needed a two-part Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, mostly so there'd be time for a scene where Harry and Ron decide they both need a haircut.View Entire Post ›

  • Federal Reserve, top bank regulators flag 'significant' worries over crypto assets

    The Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC issued a joint statement on Tuesday warning about the risks crypto poses to the banking system.

  • Pennsylvania warden says suspected U of I killer’s time in jail has been ‘uneventful’

    Warden Garry Haidle’s descriptions counter some published reports about Bryan Kohberger’s “confinement at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.”

  • Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle

    “It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” the 24-year-old's relative said on Tuesday night

  • Warner Bros. Discovery pulls hundreds of Looney Tunes shorts from HBO Max

    Disney lobbied the federal government to change how copyright law works to protect Mickey Mouse, but over at Warner Bros. Discovery, they can’t even be bothered to keep Bugs Bunny on their own streaming service. As of the very end of 2022, 256 Looney Tunes shorts have been removed from HBO Max, covering everything from 1950 to 2004, which is about half of what that the streaming service had when it launched. Older shorts from 1930 to 1940 are still available, but Vulture notes that the deleted c

  • Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during 'Monday Night Football' could be commotio cordis or a more common condition – a heart doctor answers 4 questions

    Damar Hamlin, #3, collapsed on the field after making a tackle during a game on January 2, 2023. Dylan Buell via Getty ImagesDamar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal

  • Burned man found hanging from electric tower was taking copper wiring, PA cops say

    Police arrived at the scene after hunters found the man suspended from the tower, an outlet reported.

  • AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor

    Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.

  • China pledges 'final victory' over COVID as outbreak raises global alarm

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Global health officials tried to determine the facts of China's raging COVID-19 outbreak and how to prevent a further spread as the Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper on Wednesday rallied citizens for a "final victory" over the virus. China's axing of its stringent virus curbs last month has unleashed COVID on a 1.4 billion population that has little natural immunity having been shielded from the virus since it emerged in the central city of Wuhan three years ago. Many funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in China this year, but China has reported five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn.

  • Iowa senior Patrick McCaffery steps away from team, offers candid account of his struggles with anxiety

    McCaffery is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos With A Blast From The Past

    The New York Republican had "basically catfished an entire congressional district," cracked the late night host.

  • Sesame added to major food allergens list by FDA

    Sesame, the ninth-most-common allergen in the U.S, will now be subject to the same labeling and manufacturing requirements as other major food allergens, such as milk, shellfish and peanuts.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning | What's in the Frunk?

    The F-150 Lightning got sprinkled with falling ash, which stood out against its dark Antimatter Blue paint. Which made me realize one weird advantage of EVs that maybe no one has considered before: If ever another volcano blows around here — Rainier, Baker, Glacier Peak, take your pick, we've got plenty — electric cars don’t have engine air filters and internals to foul. Back in 1980, Mount St. Helens trashed a lot of vehicles that ingested its ashfall. EVs, the cars of the apocalypse! This Lightning was in XLT trim. We’ve written a lot about Ford’s EV truck, but this is the first XLT we’ve gotten our hands on for more than a few minutes. It's a step above the basic Lightning Pro work truck, with the 2022 XLT starting at $54,769 including the $1,795 destination fee. That’s $7,500 more than the Pro, and it buys you additional standard equipment that includes the BoxLink cargo management system, 360-degree cameras, the distinctive Lightning front lighting, running boards, heated side mirrors, cabin fold-out work surface and more. The Pro, being a work truck, has vinyl seats, whereas the XLT has cloth. And the XLT has the potential to add quite a few more options — in particular, the extended-range battery. This particular XLT had that 131-kWh battery, a $10,000 upgrade that offers an EPA-estimated 320 miles of range in XLT (300 miles in Lariat). Adding the big battery requires adding the 312A equipment group for another $9,500, which includes 20-inch dark carbonized wheels, 9.6-kW ProPower, more advanced Co-Pilot 360 driver assists, approach-detection cabin access, heated steering wheel and 10-way driver seat, and a power tailgate with step and work surface. Other options were the Tow Technology Package at $1,395 (which you’ll hear more about in our upcoming Tech of the Year testing), lockable underseat storage at $225 and spray-in bedliner at $595. Grand total, $76,484. That’s right, $76K, and cloth seats. Ford says the Lariat is the more popular trim, as a few grand more gets you leather. If you’re eating a cow, why choke on the tail? But wait, this just in: Ford last week announced massive price increases on 2023 Lightnings that will change the whole equation. Base price for a Pro will be over $54,000 with destination fee, MSRP for the XLT is a bit under $62,000, and if you were equipping this particular 2022 press truck as a 2023 model, it would cost $85,484 — that's a $9,000 price increase over the truck we're driving in this review. One other item of note: For 2023, Ford's configurator now lists the charging cord as a $500 prechecked "option." It was simply standard equipment before. The Lightning is eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, though the rules would appear to exclude the Platinum trim, whose $98,219 starting MSRP exceeds by a mile the new $80,000 price cap for trucks and SUVs. You're an option or two away from a $100,000 truck. With the discussion of price unpleasantness out of the way, let's resume our drive. Now, the XLT has nice cloth seats, and the Lightning was enjoyable to drive and spend time in, seemingly no different than any other F-150 as long as you didn’t expect engine noise, don't electronically raise the hood to discover the massive frunk, and weren’t looking forward to blowing a hundo on a tank of gas. Even though the Lightning was a clean-air machine on a dirty-air day, there were other reasons to enjoy the trip. Despite the smoke smell and occasional flurry of ash, it was nice to drive the Mountain Loop Highway with the window down. (It’s not what you would call an actual highway; a long stretch of the Loop is unpaved.) With no sound other than an occasionally audible whine of motors and the crunch of tires on gravel, you could hear the Sauk River flowing alongside — and even birdsong. It was much like the experience of driving a convertible, where more of your senses are engaged with your surroundings in a way they normally aren’t. With no 240-volt charger at home, it took the XLT nearly three days to sip its way back to full charge from a 120-volt outlet — that’s the downside of having such a big battery. Obviously if you owned this truck you'd want to get an electrician in for an update to your garage. Once the Lightning was topped off, I pulled it back out of the barn to take some pictures. It still had flakes of ash on it, and was generally dirty from the roadtrip. But a dirty truck is a happy truck. And a truck with clean emissions can be a happy thing too. For more visit https://www.autoblog.com/ford/f_150+lightning/news/ #fordf150 #f150lightning #fordf150lightning

  • Kamala Harris requires negative COVID-19 test from senators, guests for swearing-in photos

    Senators who want to take the traditional swearing-in photo with Vice President Kamala Harris will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test ahead of time.