How many people are registered and how many vote? We have the numbrs

The New Jersey Division of Elections reports that, as of early 2024, there were 6,524,732 people registered to vote including 2,399,196 who are not affiliated with any political party.

For the 2023 general election, total registrations were lower than this year. There were 1,760,049 ballots cast or 27 percent of 6,459,097 registered voters.

Democratic-registered voters statewide number 2,496,518, versus Republicans at 1,549,728 for 2024. All other parties have memberships that are much smaller, with Libertarians the largest of those at 24,887.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Camden counties for 2024, and they outnumber unaffiliated voters in three of those counties but not in Cumberland.

Burlington County has a total of 361,616 voters for 2024. It has 123,701 unafilliated voters. It has 139,877 registered Democrats to 93,709 Republicans.

Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag

For the 2023 general election, there were 358,450 total registered voters. There were 105,131 ballots cast or 29 percent.

Camden County has a total of 386,815 voters for 2024. It has 134,992 unafilliated voters. It has 181,109 Democrats to 65,356 Republicans.

For the 2023 general election, there were 382,284 total registered voters. There were 106,677 ballots cast or 28 percent.

Cumberland County has a total of 95,928 voters for 2024. It has 38,273 unafilliated voters. It has 32,047 Democrats to 23,774 Republicans.

For the 2023 general election, there were 95,083 total registered voters. There were 22,975 ballots cast or 24 percent.

Gloucester County has a total of 224,369 voters for 2024. It has 75,931 unafilliated voters. It has 84,420 Democrats to 61,080 Republicans.

For the 2023 general election, there were 221,417 total registered voters. There were 78,786 ballots cast or 36 percent.

To visit the elections division website: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/election-information-svrs.shtml#2024.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Voter registrations show Democrats stay ahead of Republicans in NJ