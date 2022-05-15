How many people work for the state of North Carolina? Where? Here’s the breakdown.

There are tens of thousands of state employees in North Carolina. They work in large buildings in the state capital of Raleigh as well as spread out across all 100 counties. They work in all kinds of jobs, both indoors and outdoors, urban and rural. They are part-time and full-time, new hires and career veterans.

Here are North Carolina state employees, by the numbers, according to the Office of State Human Resources:

Total number of state employees: 76,476 (excludes public school, judicial and legislative employees)

Where they work: All 100 counties, though most are in Wake County.

Total agency employees (Cabinet and Council of State agencies): 55,812, which is 73% of employees.

Total university system employees: 20,664, which is 27% of employees.

Average age: 46

Most state employees are between the ages of 30 and 59. The largest group are age 50 to 59 with 29%, followed by age 40 to 49 at 25% and 30 to 39 representing 21% of total state employees.

Years of service: The largest percentage of employees, 29%, have five to nine years of service. The average years of service is 12.

Median salary: $48,331 a year (excludes public school and most higher education employees.)

Look up salaries of state government workers

Look up salaries of UNC system workers