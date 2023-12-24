'So many people still say Maci's name': Whisner family continues to help others in grief

Josh and Karissa Whisner, in their Newark home with children Jake and Everly, discuss coping with grief following the loss of their middle daughter, Maci, who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome

Once upon a time, a community fell in love with a girl whose heart was broken.

She was never supposed to live; when she was 1 day old, doctors sent her home on hospice.

But instead of dying, the girl grew stronger.

In fact, by the time Maci Whisner was 10 days old, she was traveling to Boston for the first of several open-heart surgeries she would undergo in her short lifetime.

Afterward, Maci returned home with her older brother, Jake; father, Josh; and mother, Karissa, who had been documenting her daughter’s journey with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and Mowat-Wilson syndrome from the time her daughter was in utero.

Meanwhile, Maci’s community grew. With each victory and setback Karissa posted on Maci’s Facebook page, Maci’s Mended Heart, supporters from not just their home in Licking County but around the world chimed in with their support and prayers.

The family couldn’t take a trip to the grocery store without being recognized by a Maci fan, and they didn’t mind one bit — they knew their young starlet could bring a smile to any face and were happy to share her contagious joy.

During the five years Maci Whisner smiled at the world, she impacted untold lives in her community and beyond.

It could only follow, then, that on Sept. 19, 2021, when Maci left, the community felt the blow.

“I've kind of referred to Maci, when I write about her, as, ‘our Maci.’ And I think in a way, she kind of became the community's little one, too,” said Karissa recently from the family’s Newark living room, bedecked with Christmas and Maci touches in every corner: A stocking embroidered with her name; a candle lit in her memory; a digital photo frame scrolling with images of Maci laughing and playing. “The reason we were able to get treatment (in Boston) is because of the community and all the help that we had. There's no way we could have done it on our own. So I feel like from the beginning, she kind of became the community's little girl, too. And it just continues to show their love for her.”

This season, that love has shown up in the form of piles of Amazon boxes that would rival the storehouses of the Jolly Old Elf himself. At last count — just three days after the family posted a wishlist for toys they plan to donate to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where Maci spent time in care and where Karissa is now a nurse — more than 1,000 hair bows had been sent, along with hundreds of toys and other gifts now stacked neatly in Maci’s old bedroom, meticulously inventoried by Josh.

The family has collected toys to donate every year since Maci's passing, including that first Christmas, just three months after they buried her.

“Someone told me early on in the grieving journey that grief would be all the love that you have for her that has no place to go,” Karissa said. “And they said, ‘Even though it won't be the same at all, take that love you have for her and give it to somebody. Do something with it.’ And that's what we've tried to do.”

Even in the early stages of their grief, when they would be out with Maci’s siblings — Jake, now 10, and Everly, now 5 — and see a toy that Maci might like, they’d buy it to donate to another child. The process was helpful and healing, Karissa said, and also allowed them to continue the conversation about Maci.

She remains one of their family’s favorite topics, whether it’s setting her a place at the dinner table or sharing a memory from a family trip. When someone misses Maci and wishes she were around, the Maci candle on the kitchen counter gets lit — something that happens just about every day.

Josh Whisner holds Maci's signature pink glasses, which are now on display in her bedroom.

And while she may not be physically present, she is very much a presence in the Whisner home and in the community, where the family continues to run into Maci fans at every grocery store trip.

“That's such a blessing that we have … that so many people still say Maci's name. So many people still talk about Maci. That's a huge comfort to me — huge,” Karissa said. “I know that has helped me so much, to just so casually hear her name from anyone and everyone. We go out to the store, and people will say, ‘Oh, you're Maci’s mom!’”

Interactions such as those are invaluable, the Whisners said, and serve as a reminder that Maci’s legacy carries on.

At Josh’s workplace, co-workers began joining him in wearing red every Friday for congenital heart defect awareness. It’s just one way a community shows support; and it may seem small to them, but to Josh it means the world.

“These people have no idea how much that means to us. And there's no way for us to really thank them,” he said.

The Whisners intend to keep the conversation going, and Karissa continues to update the Maci’s Mended Heart page, which has opened the door for conversations with other parents walking through seasons of grief or difficulty with medical diagnoses.

And while they’re still on their own journey through grief, finding different ways of coping and working through, they encourage others walking this road to find outlets for their feelings and to not hesitate to reach out and ask for help.

And also, to share the love.

“Try to find the joy, try to find the hope and the love and try to take that love and give it to somebody this holiday season. I think it truly helps. I really do,” Karissa said. “I think it gets easier. It's still hard. And I think it'll be hard forever, but it does get easier.”

