How many people are still without power in Sacramento? Here’s how to check the status

Sunday’s storm and high winds knocked out power for thousands in the Sacramento region.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph hit Sacramento on Sunday, knocking down branches, power lines and fences. This was due to the atmospheric river that rolled into California, bringing heavy rain across the state and flooding in parts of Southern California.

Some people are getting their power back after more than 200,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas & Electric lost power on Sunday.

How many people are still without power in Sacramento?

There are more than 660 active outages, according to SMUD.

The district’s Outage Center shows that 41,653 customers are still affected by blackouts, as of Monday at 8 a.m. Communities with the most outages include Arden Arcade, which has more than 12,000 customers without power, and North Highlands with 5,968 customers.

Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks and downtown were also affected.

“So far, SMUD has identified more than 60 downed lines, dozens of downed power poles and numerous trees impacting utility equipment,” the district announced on Sunday night. “These numbers will grow significantly as assessments are completed.”

It added that it has more than 80 crews working all hours to look into damages and help restore power.

“Due to extensive damage, some customers will experience extended outages that continue overnight. SMUD is contacting customers we expect to be out of power overnight directly so they can make arrangements,” SMUD said.

Some PG&E customers are also still seeing power outages, as of Monday morning. In Yolo County, power is off for 2,706 customers. This includes residents in Davis, West Sacramento and unincorporated Yolo County.

In Sacramento County, which includes unincorporated areas along the Delta and Isleton, 370 customers are without power.

How to check and report an outage

You can check the status of a power outage online at your respective electricity company.

SMUD allows you to check the number of reports in your area and the estimated time of power restoration using its outage map on its website and in its app. You can also report outages on its website.

For PG&E, you can report online. The company also has an outage map and you can track your home by entering your address.

What to do in a blackout

If you’re in a power outage, turn off and disconnect any appliances.

Keep your refrigerator and freezers closed during this time, as it can continue to keep your food cold — for four hours in the fridge and 48 hours in the freezer.

Once your power is back, check your food items and toss anything that’s at 40 degrees or higher, or if it has any smells, texture or color.

You should also plug in your appliances one-by-one, once power is restored.

