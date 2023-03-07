How many people can watch HBO Max at once? A guide to simultaneous streaming.

How many people can watch HBO Max at once?

HBO Max has assembled one of the top-tier lineups for streaming services out there. Whether you’re looking to binge the Sopranos for the fourth time, hit play on one of the best movies on HBO Max, or explore children’s programming, you will find more than enough content to cater to all audiences.

HBO Max is available through various providers, including Hulu where you can find access to a weeklong HBO Max free trial. The two plan options for the service are with ads ($9.99/month) or without ads ($14.99/month). However, occasional sales can drop the subscription

price to as low as $1.99 for three months. After signing up, you can use your new HBO Max login to enjoy hundreds of shows and films.

HBO Max account holders can have five user profiles but can watch up to three simultaneous streams. If you get the streaming on too many devices message, you can see what devices are active by going to your settings and making sure you recognize all the devices connected to your account. You can remove devices if needed.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: HBO Max streaming: How many people can watch at once?