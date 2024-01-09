How many people are without power in Rochester? The latest numbers

More than 6,000 Rochester, Gas and Electric Corp. customers were without power in the Rochester region Tuesday evening.

According to the utility company's website, the bulk of those customers - nearly 4,800 customers - are located within Monroe County as of 5:30 p.m. All but roughly 400 of those customers are located in Webster.

Approximately 1,120 RG&E customers in Wayne County (most of whom are in Williamson) were among the 6,000 RG&E customers without power at 5:30 p.m.

South of Rochester, in Steuben County, more than 2,500 New York State Electric and Gas customers also lost power due to high winds as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the company's website.

The outages stem from strong winds whipping through New York Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

In the Rochester region, forecasters predict sustained winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The highest winds are predicted to hit Rochester Tuesday evening.

