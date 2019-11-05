How Many Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Photon Control is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$117m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PHO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Photon Control?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Photon Control does have institutional investors; and they hold 19% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Photon Control's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Photon Control. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Photon Control

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.