How many private jets were at COP27?

2
Reality Check team - BBC News
·4 min read
Demonstrators on bicycles in front of a private jet at Schiphol Airport on 5 November
Demonstrators on bicycles in front of a private jet at Schiphol Airport on 5 November

There has been criticism on social media of delegates arriving at the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The day before the conference began, hundreds of environmental activists stopped private jets leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, by sitting in front of their wheels and riding around the airfield on bicycles.

How many private jets went to Sharm el-Sheikh?

Data from FlightRadar24 shows 36 private jets landed at Sharm el-Sheikh between 4 and 6 November, the start of the summit.

A further 64 flew into Cairo, 24 of which had come from Sharm el-Sheikh.

The COP27 website says delegates should use either airport.

Nine of the flights came from the United Kingdom, with others from European countries including Italy, France, and the Netherlands.

Two were from the US to Cairo - one from Atlanta and one from Washington DC.

FlightRadar24 says there may have been more scheduled private flights it was unable to track because of limited coverage in the area.

Map showing where private jets have come to Egypt from
Map showing where private jets have come to Egypt from

But fewer private jets appear to be flying to COP27 than COP26, in 2021, in Glasgow, - BBC Reality Check investigated their use at the time.

One of the reasons for this may be there have been fewer world leaders, so far, attending the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

What is the carbon footprint of private jet travel?

Flights produce greenhouse gases - mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) - from burning fuel. These contribute to global warming.

Emissions per kilometre travelled are significantly worse than any other form of transport.

This varies considerably depending on:

  • the size of the plane

  • how efficient its engines are

  • how many passengers it carries

But private jets generally produce significantly more emissions per passenger than commercial flights.

There are many different models of private jet but the one flown the most often into Egypt ahead of Cop27 was the Gulfstream G650, which uses about 500 gallons (1,893 litres) of fuel per hour.

If a private jet had managed to take off from Amsterdam - despite the demonstrations - it should have taken about five hours to reach Sharm el-Sheikh, using about 9,465 litres of aviation fuel.

Demonstrators sitting under a private jet at Schiphol Airport on 5 November
Demonstrators sitting under a private jet at Schiphol Airport on 5 November

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) says 2.5kg (5.5lb) of CO2 is emitted for every litre of aviation turbine fuel burned. So this flight would produce 23.9 tonnes.

But to "capture the maximum climate impact" of flights, BEIS recommends, CO2 emissions figures should be multiplied by 1.9 - to reflect the non-CO2 emissions released by planes at high altitude, which, scientists say, increase the warming effect.

Therefore, the total emissions for this flight would be 45.3 tonnes of CO2 equivalent - and if the maximum capacity of 15 was filled, each passenger would be responsible for about three tonnes on their journey.

These emissions figures are estimates for the actual journeys - they do not include the emissions associated with making the private jets in the first place.

If our COP27 delegates had opted for a commercial flight from Amsterdam to Egypt, assuming they travelled premium class, their emissions would have been about half a tonne each, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) calculator.

Even though a commercial flight uses more fuel per hour, it can fly far more passengers than a private jet and therefore produces fewer emissions per person.

The UK prime minister and foreign secretary arrived in a government-leased Airbus A321-253NX.

That uses about 2.6 tonnes of fuel an hour, depending on factors such as the amount of cargo and the altitude.

Using the government's conversion factors, that means the flight to Sharm el-Sheikh will have emitted about 41 tonnes of CO2. Using the BEIS multiplier takes that to 78 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

BBC News asked Downing Street how many other passengers were on the flight to Sharm el-Sheikh but No 10 would not say.

A government spokesperson said: "This delegation travelled on one of the most carbon-efficient planes of its size in the world and carbon emissions from these flights are also offset."

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit's international lead told BBC News that focusing on world leaders taking private jets to COP27 was "missing the point".

"The emissions are negligible compared to the impact of decisions and commitments made at these summits," he said.

"If you want emissions to come down, you want leaders in the room and media, scientists and stakeholders asking the important questions."

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the prime minister travelled to Sharm el-Sheikh on an RAF Voyager, not an Airbus A321. The CO2 calculations have changed accordingly.

Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

What claims do you want BBC Reality Check to investigate? Get in touch

Read more from Reality Check

Recommended Stories

  • Worcestershire towns prepare for flooding despite dry summer

    The Environment Agency launches flood action week to make sure people are prepared ahead of winter.

  • The Crown: 5 times Elizabeth Debicki’s fashion emulated Princess Diana’s

    She even wore a black gown reminiscent of Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ to the premiere of The Crown.

  • Venezuelan President Jokingly Asks Sharm El Sheikh Portrait Artist to Leave Out His Paunch

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro jokingly asked a street artist not to include his stomach in a portrait done during a walkabout in Sharm-El-Sheikh after Maduro’s arrival for the COP27 climate summit.Footage from artist Khaled Ahmed shows Maduro pointing to his stomach and explaining he doesn’t want that included in the portrait of him and his wife.A later clip shows a pleased Maduro returning to admire Ahmed’s completed work.Maduro arrived in Sharm El Sheikh on November 6. Credit: Khaled Ahmed via Storyful

  • Punjab farmers blame government for farm fires

    STORY: Raging farm fires have become a common sight in northern India as farmers burn crop waste to clear their fields and prepare them for the next crop sowing. Smoke billows out of the fields, wrapping surrounding areas in a thick, grey blanket and stoking a pollution emergency in New Delhi.But farmers in Punjab, known as India's grain basket, claim they have no other option.'We burn this out of sheer compulsion. Economically speaking, we have no financial support. If the government wants, they can support us in 60:40. If the government takes some steps, then farmers will also take some steps. A solution can be found to this problem. It is not impossible, it is possible.'The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in charge of the government in both Delhi and Punjab, said last week it aims to resolve the problem of burning crop stubble by November next year.Punjab's chief minister says 120,000 machines have been sent to farmers to help destroy the crop residue without having to burn it down, and a bio-energy plant has been set up where crop stubble can be disposed.But the general secretary of a prominent farmers' union in Punjab explains why more help is needed. “If the government had given us some cash incentives, like the Supreme court had directed, or the NGT (National Green Tribunal) had directed, then probably (...) the farmers do not want to do this but are doing it out of helplessness because they can't afford any other way. If, instead of burning, the stubble has to be disposed of in any other manner then that involves a lot of expenditure."Each winter, the smoke from Punjab and Haryana travels eastward and adds to the pollution in New Delhi, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among the city's 20 million people.But the farmers here in Punjab say the stubble fires are hurting locals the most.

  • Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in

    Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early to tell whether Republicans will win control of one or both houses of Congress. Disney slumped 10.6% and led the broader communications sector lower after it reported financial results that fell well short of analysts' forecasts. Votes from the U.S. midterms are still being counted across the country and Wall Street is waiting to see if the balance of power in Washington shifts.

  • Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

    The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session. Against the Chinese yuan the Russian currency was down 0.1% at 8.382. The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tropical Storm Nicole winds up to 70 mph. Landfall along Treasure Coast possible late tonight

    See where Tropical Storm Nicole is, where it's headed and how it may affect the Treasure Coast.

  • Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for SLYV

  • Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster earned $1 million in incentives on Sunday

    The Chiefs wide receiver made a tidy profit during the win over the Titans.

  • China's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto rights over business

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese short video apps operator Kuaishou on Wednesday dismissed as untrue what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after taking a stake in its Beijing subsidiary. The company said state-owned broadcaster the Beijing Radio and Television Station (BRTS) had taken an equity stake in one of its Chinese entities and the deal did not affect the parent company. The Beijing subsidiary was cooperating with the state broadcaster on content-related matters, Kuaishou said.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South

    Japan says North Korea’s missile likely fell outside its exclusive economic zone

  • Sweden's EQT Ventures closes its third fund at €1.1B to double down on European and early-stage startups

    Startups might be in a funding midwinter, but the ray of sun shining on some VCs speaks of a different trend. EQT Ventures, the venture fund arm of Sweden's investment giant EQT making early-stage bets on startups primarily in Europe, has closed its latest fund and filled its coffers with 1 billion euros (and $1.1 billion in total commitments). This brings the total raised by EQT to €2.3 billion since the EQT Ventures launched in 2016.

  • Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India

    Amazon is quietly beginning to offer its transportation and logistics network as a service to third-party merchants, businesses and direct-to-consumer brands in India, tapping its large delivery chain to drive revenue in the key overseas market as the e-commerce group attempts to replicate a model it has been testing in the U.S. for several months. The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.

  • Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads Republican Nathan Hochman in California attorney general race

    Once considered one of the most interesting races on the ballot, the race for top cop fizzled into a standard partisan contest over crime, abortion and gun control.

  • Netflix mulling investments in live sports streaming

    Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Netflix executives hope to turn sports such as surfing into large franchises and create new sporting tournaments or events.

  • Pakistan FM seeks compensation for damages caused by floods

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer's flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that the world is unequipped to deal with weather-related disasters of this scale and urged countries to find ways to address the issue. “There’s no pot of gold sitting anywhere or no financial international mechanism really available to deal with the tragedy of this scale,” he said.

  • Why Europe takes a harder line on disruptive Just Stop Oil-style protests than the UK

    Climate protesters in many European countries face harsher punishments for Just Stop Oil-style disruptive stunts than in Britain.

  • Shri Thanedar, Rashida Tlaib elected to represent Detroit in Congress

    Thanedar becomes Michigan's first Indian-American member of the US House; Detroit loses Black representation in Congress.

  • COP27: Can India really adopt a climate-friendly lifestyle?

    India wants to embrace an environment-friendly lifestyle to fight climate change - but what about its economy?

  • Nancy Pelosi Opens Up

    During an interview on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked about when she first learned of the attack on her husband Paul.