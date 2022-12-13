Many questions, but few answers for Norman residents after death of city's 'Cookie Queen'

Sidewalks around Okie Baking Co. were adorned with flowers and chalk messages on Monday to honor business owner Shannon Hanchett, who had died in the Cleveland County jail the previous Thursday.

NORMAN ― Residents are demanding answers following the death of a well-known baker and community advocate at the Cleveland County jail.

Shannon Hanchett, 38, was found dead in her cell early Thursday, jail officials said. The circumstances and manner of her death are under investigation by the local sheriff’s office and state agents, but details remain scarce while close friends and civic leaders quickly organized a movement requesting accountability and transparency in her case.

“Now is the time to come together and hug,” Sereta Wilson, former Norman Ward 5 city councilwoman and close friend of Hanchett, said on social media. “Activism is coming. But we need information. And believe me when I say she has a team of activists.”

Hanchett was arrested Nov. 26 after exhibiting behavior police described as “consistent with some type of mental health disorder,” court filings show. She was being held in the jail on a $1,000 bond with misdemeanor charges of making false calls to 911 and obstructing an officer.

At the time of her death, Hanchett’s next hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Questions remain unanswered by law enforcement agencies

Few answers about Hanchett's death are being provided by state and local law enforcement officials.

OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said the agency is only assisting with the investigation and deferred to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office for updates.

But Cleveland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Hunter McKee declined to give additional information, saying the death was part of an ongoing investigation.

"As soon as we get something and learn more, I promise I will be providing it," McKee said. "We're just having to wait right now."

Norman Police Department public information officer Meghan Jackson also deferred questions to OSBI and the sheriff's office, pointing out Hanchett's arrest occurred 12 days before her death, and the police department was no longer involved after that point.

“Any questions regarding the time period between her arrest and death would be best directed to OSBI or the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office as our agency has no active participation in that process,” Jackson said.

Cookie store owner remembered by friends, loved ones

Since 2018 Hanchett had been the owner of Okie Baking Co., a local dessert shop located in Main Street’s historic Cookie Cottage which specialized in homestyle cookies. She worked in children’s behavioral health for 11 years before she was diagnosed with lupus, which friends and coworkers said sent her on a soul-searching journey.

“We worked together for many years, but her passion, I knew, was baking,” said Jeff Dismukes, director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “I remember talking about that with her as she was leaving the department to pursue that passion. She was a wonderful person. Very caring, very compassionate, and she worked hard to help others.”

Dismukes, along with many others in Norman, said the circumstances surrounding Hanchett’s death left him with “a lot of unanswered questions.”“There’s some things we need to know, and we just don’t know yet,” Dismukes said.Staff at businesses near the Okie Baking Co.’s headquarters similarly remembered Hanchett as a “kind and sweet person.”

Talia Stanley, an employee at the neighboring Skinlab Injectables, said she didn’t think twice when Hanchett’s business went inactive for several days, because popular demand often caused Hanchett to sell out of cookies regularly, resulting in inconsistent work hours.

State Sen. Mary Boren and state Reps. Jared Deck, Annie Menz and Jacob Rosecrants released a joint statement, saying they were all “heartbroken” by Hanchett’s death.

“Shannon’s life has been meaningful to so many, and we value what she gave us and seek to respect the wishes of the family,” the legislators said.

“Several folks have asked us to look into the investigation,” the statement continued. “We are aware that her death occurred at Cleveland County’s Detention Center, but don’t yet know much beyond the publicly reported information and will not speculate. So many issues intersect within our justice system, including mental health, poverty, housing, and more, and while we await the results of a hopefully thorough OSBI investigation, we are dedicated to finding and taking action toward fixing cracks within our justice system, to prevent such tragedies, and to empower our state and local government agencies to respond swiftly and with transparency.”

Flowers and chalked messages could be found Monday around the Cookie Cottage in Norman. A vigil also was planned to honor Shannon Hanchett, the owner of Okie Baking Co. who died last week while in the Cleveland County jail.

A candlelight vigil in Hanchett’s memory was planned for Monday night outside the Cookie Cottage, with expectations it would move into the nearby Recess Taco Park due to rainy weather.

Funeral services for Hanchett also were planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Norman’s Havenbrook Funeral Home. A GoFundMe was organized by Hanchett’s sister, Christy Hall, to help raise funds for her two surviving children, Sam and Cooper Hanchett. By Monday afternoon the fund had already surpassed its initial $10,000 goal.

