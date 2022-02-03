'Many questions and not many answers': Community grieves 2 fallen officers after Bridgewater shooting

BRIDGEWATER — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a man to shoot two Bridgewater College police officers to death Tuesday afternoon, and leave a school and its community in a state of shock.

At least 10 local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation of the shooting, which occurred around 1:20 p.m., according to a statement from the college. According to the college, the suspect gunned down the two officers near Flory Hall, then fled the scene on foot.

The college was put on lockdown while authorities hunted for the suspect. He was captured about 40 minutes after the shooting in the town of Bridgewater.

The suspect is identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Virginia, which is about 15 miles north of Richmond in Hanover County. He has been charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder and numerous weapons charges. He is being held without bond in the Rockingham County Jail.

The dead officers were identified by the college as Police Officer John Painter and Campus Security Officer J.J. Jefferson.

In a statement posted on the school's website, Bridgewater president Dr. David Bushman called Tuesday "a sad and dark day" in the history of the college.

Live coverage: 2 officers killed in Bridgewater College campus shooting

"I know we all have so many questions and not many answers," Bushman said in the statement. "One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us."

Bridgewater student Giovanni Ardalan was among several people inside a classroom when they heard the shooting just outside their window. Calling the moment "scary," Ardalan recalled hearing at least five shots.

Story continues

"We ducked under the desk in our class and heard moaning," Ardalan said. "We all knew someone was dying at that point. I peeked outside and saw two officers about 20 feet apart from each other lying on the ground."

Keep reading: Student recounts seeing officers down, social media reacts to Bridgewater College shooting

Bridgewater officials immediately alerted students to "shelter in place," reminding them that "this is not a test." Campus police were joined by officers from the towns of Bridgewater and Dayton; Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Augusta; the Virginia State Police, the FBI; and the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in searching for the suspect.

Bridgewater resident David Yarber captured on video the tense moments shortly after 2 p.m. when authorities finally closed in on the suspected shooter.

As the officers were closing in on the suspect, one of them could be heard on the video shouting, "Show me your hands! Show me your hands!" Moments later, that same officer shouts "Hands up!" a couple of times, followed by "Walk backwards!"

The suspect is then seen with his hands in the air and walking backward toward the authorities. When he gets within about 30 feet, the officer tells him to slowly turn around. then lie on the ground. Within seconds of the suspect lying down, officers with weapons drawn approach the suspect as a group and take him into custody.

April Saunders told The News Leader she received a series of texts from her son's girlfriend, who was inside a classroom near where the shooting took place. According to those texts, Saunders told the student identified as "Kasey" to "keep a clear mind … dry up the tears and be ready when it's time to do something.

"Clear heads prevail," Saunders wrote.

In an interview shortly thereafter, Saunders said the student "spoke with her mom when they moved them from the classroom to a conference room."

What we know: 2 officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting, suspect detained

Three hours after the shooting and about two-and-a half hours after the suspect was caught, the college sent out an alert, "This is an all-clear notification."

The school canceled all classes and activities for the remainder of Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

Ted Flory, the mayor of Bridgewater, called upon the town and community to grieve the losses but also to find strength from within itself to "to go forward and to offer our love to victims" families and to the entire Bridgewater College community.

"Indeed, a community of peace grieves, but let it also be said that a community of strength perseveres, and a community of love, loves," Flory said. "There will be much more pain in the coming days, but I urge my fellow citizens to confront it with these three pillars of peace, strength, and love."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Bridgewater College shooting leaves questions amid criminal investigation