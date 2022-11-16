Many questions remain after Charlotte woman’s death at resort in Mexico

A young Charlotte woman mysteriously died in Mexico and weeks later her family says they still don’t have any answers.

Shanquella Robinson was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas last month when she was found dead in her hotel room.

At 6 p.m., Channel 9′s Joe Bruno is asking what happened to Robinson and what the people who went on that trip know about her death.

