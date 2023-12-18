Many questions remain after Queens man charged with fatally shoving neighbor down stairs

The landlord of a Queens man who was charged with fatally shoving his neighbor down a flight of stairs believes the victim drunkenly stumbled into the wrong apartment, sparking the deadly encounter.

“He was a nice man,” Rhona Bork said of Rene Montalvo Peredo, who died four days after the Nov. 3 fall. “Unfortunately, he was drunk and confused.”

Neighbors last week told the Daily News that Montalvo Peredo, 60, was intoxicated when he got home to the building on 44th St. near 28th Ave. in Astoria at around 11:30 a.m. and entered Kevin Ogara’s fourth-floor apartment instead of his own, located right below.

“I do know that the man was wandering the building and not where his apartment was,” Bork said of Montalvo Peredo. “[It] was an unfortunate situation of being drunk and falling downstairs and being in the wrong place at the wrong time and walking into the wrong apartment.”

Orgara’s attorney, Howard Greenberg, claims Montalvo Peredo burst in and immediately began fighting with his client.

“In this kind of a story, the problem is just the confusion,” said Bork. “That’s all there is here.”

The men had a fistfight that spilled out into the hallway and while the neighbors sparred, Montalvo Peredo fell down the stairs, Greenberg alleges.

“I saw the paramedics take him away and stuff,” said neighbor Albert Peña. “He was unconscious.”

Medics rushed Montalvo Peredo to Mount Sinai Queens, where he died four days later.

Over a month later, the medical examiner’s office deemed Montalvo Peredo’s death a homicide.

Greenberg, however, believes Montalvo Peredo had it coming.

“From my point of view, the son of a b—h got what he deserved,” said Ogara’s attorney.

On Friday, Orgara, 60, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, felonies Bork referred to as “unfortunate.”

“They’re on the wrong track,” she said of the criminal investigation. “I think they’re just misguided.”

Surveillance cameras in the building didn’t catch the moment Montalvo Peredo tumbled down the stairs, according to Bork.

“Let’s put it this way,” she said. “[Montalvo Peredo] was not where he should have been.”

Still, prosecutors with the Queens district attorney’s office say Orgara pushed Montalvo Peredo from behind.

Following an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Saturday, Ogara was released after he posted a $225,000 bail bond, according to his attorney.

“He’s a wonderful guy,” Bork said of Ogara. “He’s been one of the nicest people in the building.”

Ogara declined to comment on Sunday.

Montalvo Peredo lived in the apartment with his brother, sister and her husband. He worked as a window washer in Manhattan and immigrated from Bolivia about 30 years ago.

“He was a very good, hardworking person and sometimes, like everyone, he had his moments of anger but we got along very well,” said Gunnar Mercado, who is married to the victim’s brother. “May he rest in peace, and the truth, although he is a grouch, he is missed in this house.”