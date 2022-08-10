Many questions for Trump, few answers

Former President Donald Trump pleads the Fifth, but not about the search of Mar-a-Lago. Inflation comes off a 40-year historic high, but it's still up there. And conflict around a Ukrainian nuclear facility has global leaders on edge.

👋 I'm Laura Davis. It's Wednesday. It's time for Wednesday's news.

But first, they've got thousands of beagles, and they all need homes. 🐾 After being saved from a facility that bred them for drug experiments, nearly 4,000 (super cute) beagles are looking for forever homes. Here's their story.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Trump takes the Fifth in N.Y. as Mar-a-Lago questions swirl

Former President Donald Trump plead the Fifth at a deposition, but it wasn't related to Monday's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Here's the latest:

In New York: Trump arrived at the state attorney general's office in New York this morning for a deposition under oath in the long-simmering investigation into his namesake organization, but he declined to answer questions. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump wrote in announcing his decision to invoke his right against self-incrimination. Keep reading.

👉 Here's a breakdown of the storm of investigations involving the ex-president.

In Florida: Trump, who was in New York when agents descended on Mar-a-Lago, has blasted federal officials, claiming the search is the latest example of his ongoing political persecution. But former federal officials say he knows what was taken, and why they took it: FBI agents were legally required to leave behind the search warrant and an inventory listing what items were seized. Read more.

Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally, says FBI agents seized his cellphone.

GOP, long the law and order party, slams FBI, DOJ over Mar-a-Lago search.

Story continues

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

Protesters stand in front of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Inflation comes off 40-year high, but stays elevated at 8.5%

Inflation's still high – but not as high as it was before. Raising hopes that a relentless surge in prices may have peaked, consumer prices increased 8.5% from a year ago, down from a 9.1% annual rise – a 40-year high – in June, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index. Gas prices, which led the inflation spike, are finally tumbling, on fears that a global recession will squash demand. Pump prices fell 7.7% from the previous month but are still up 44% annually. Read more from the report here.

Conflict near Ukraine nuclear plant stokes fears of disaster

Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has stoked fears of an international nuclear disaster, and global leaders are voicing concerns. Shortly after invading the country, Russian troops took over the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukrainian operators have been kept in place to run the plant, but conflict around the facility has fueled fears of disaster similar to that in Chernobyl, which saw the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven demanded Wednesday that Russia return control of the plant to Ukraine, Reuters reported. The latest from Ukraine.

In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

Real quick

🗳 Primary results: Wisconsin Democrats unite behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Vermont looks to break the glass ceiling and Rep. Ilhan Omar survives a Minnesota squeaker. Check out the highlights here.

Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting to start 3rd grade this fall

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old who was shot during a Fourth of July parade and was paralyzed from the waist down, is expected to return to school this fall, his family said. Cooper has been in the hospital since the day a gunman opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois, more than a month ago, killing seven people and wounding dozens more. Cooper was shot in the abdomen and suffered a severed spine. In a sign of progress this week, his family announced Cooper will rejoin his twin brother, Luke, in third grade. Now, the family is looking into options for wheelchair-accessible housing and a vehicle. Read more here.

Brewers show support for 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting.

Grief lingers, outrage builds in Highland Park after July 4 parade shooting.

Cooper Roberts, 8, was shot in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump deposition, Mar-a-Lago search, inflation, Highland Park shooting. It's Wednesday's news.