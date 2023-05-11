Many questions unsolved after passenger hit by gunfire while in vehicle near Kerman

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and Kerman Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday night after a victim was hit by gunfire near the west Fresno County community.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the shooting took place near Vineland and Sunset avenues shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim was being taken to Community Regional Medical Center and there was no immediate word of their condition.

In addition, deputies could provide no initial description of any car involved in the incident or how the shooting happened.